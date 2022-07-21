Leo Rising Theatre Co. Presents DUTCHMAN By LeRoi Jones

Leo Rising Theatre Company presents DUTCHMAN by LeRoi Jones! Our company is excited to educate, excite and intrigue audiences with our quick, 60-minute production. The show is directed by Bryan Keith, produced by Myah Daniels, starring Julian Austin, Jenn O'Brien, Klenn Harrigan and Todd Harris.

DUTCHMAN is a one-act play written during the peak of the Civil Rights Movement. It was written at the start of the author's involvement with the Black Nationalist movement. It is his final major work under the name of LeRoi Jones, later known as Amiri Baraka. DUTCHMAN embodies the critical precipice in the author's work as an artist. The piece highlights race relations through the sexually charged story of a young black man and a white woman on a subway train.

DUTCHMAN runs two weekends only: August 5th, 6th, and 7th, and August 12th, 13th, and 14th at the Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop - Los Angeles.

Featuring: Julian Austin, Jenn O'Brien, Klenn Harrigan and Todd Harris. Directed by Bryan Keith. Produced by Myah Daniels. Lighting Design by Raymond Jones. Sound Tech by Carter Dean. Company Artistic Director is Jenn O'Brien. Company Managing Director is Kristine Wheeler.

DUTCHMAN runs Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets are $20 and can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187317®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flrtcdutchman.brownpapertickets.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.