La Jolla Playhouse Presents BINGE

Article Pixel Jun. 25, 2020  
BINGE is a one-on-one performance that takes the solitary experience of binge-watching television shows and transforms it into an opportunity to figure out where we are and how to connect. Tailor-made to fit the life of each individual audience member, the performance offers a live Zoom session with a personal artist companion, resulting in the prescription of a television episode to provide a little bit of solace at home.

BINGE is Made Possible in Part by Generous Support from Dean J. Haas
Additional Support Provided by Cork Midsummer Festival

$25 tickets are limited

Click HERE to learn more and purchase tickets


