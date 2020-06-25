La Jolla Playhouse Presents BINGE

BINGE is a one-on-one performance that takes the solitary experience of binge-watching television shows and transforms it into an opportunity to figure out where we are and how to connect. Tailor-made to fit the life of each individual audience member, the performance offers a live Zoom session with a personal artist companion, resulting in the prescription of a television episode to provide a little bit of solace at home.

