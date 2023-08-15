LUCHA VaVOOM Returns To L.A. This Friday With Summer Spectacular

Fresh off the launch of their Las Vegas residency, Lucha VaVOOM (LVV) -- Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show featuring world-class lucha libre-style wrestling, burlesque, aerialists, comedy, and more -- is returning home for their annual summer spectacular show this Friday (8/18) at the historic Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets for this 21+ one-night glam/slam extravaganza, dubbed El Sol de Los Angeles, are still available for $45.00‒$65.00 at TicketWeb.com.

Los Angeles' institution has been wowing audiences across the globe for over 20 years with their brand of sexo y violencia. From L.A. to Tokyo, across the U.S. and Canada, and all the way to Australia, people go crazy for LVV's perfect combination of world-class, professional lucha libre-style wrestling interspersed with high-octane burlesque performances, death-defying aerial acts, comedy, lowriders, folklórico dancers, mariachis, tequila, tamales, and more ─ all adding up to one unforgettable night. In February, LVV announced their Las Vegas residency, which just kicked off at the legendary House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino with two shows (July 28th-29th). Dubbed 7 Deadly Sins, the residency's next shows are set for October 27th-28th, with more dates to be announced.

The lineup for this year's summer show features world-class professional lucha libre wrestling matches between Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo and AEW superstar and four-time AAA Reina de Reinas champion Taya Valkyrie vs Johnny Valkyrie and Miranda Alize in the main match. Followed by an East L.A. vs West L.A. match. Other wrestlers confirmed include Mike Cheq, Aquaman, Paquita, Rancho Camacho, Moizilla, “Pretty” Peter Avalon, and the utterly fearless and aerodynamically baffling Jack Cartwheel, as well as LVV fan favorites Li'l Cholo, luchadora Dama Fina (former LVV champion), Los Crazy Chickens, and Dirty Sanchez (the scatological master of lucha libre, wowing LVV crowds since 2008 with his underhand, dirty tricks and his signature move “A Taste Of The Awful!”).

LVV promises to deliver incendiary burlesque goddesses, twisty contortionists, and death-defying aerialists, including Emma Vauxdevil (fire eater, sword swallower, tattooed burlesque queen), Raquel Reed (burlesque dancer from Absinthe in Las Vegas), Brynn Route (marvelous contortion-trained pole artist), Ruby Champagne (multi-award-winning international burlesque performer and #29 on Burlesque Top 50 in 2021), and Banbury Cross (Intercontinental headlining performer on Burlesque's Top 50 from 2011-2022), known for her classic Hollywood bombshell glamor and bump 'n' grind burlesque.

Special guest ring announcer will be L.A.'s own Melissa Santos (professional wrestler, model, and actress, best known for her work on El Rey Network's Lucha Underground, AXS TV's Impact Wrestling, and Disney/Pixar's film Coco). Plus, delivering insanely off-the-cuff commentary both nights will be comedian host Blaine Capatch, along with special co-host Andy Richter (actor, comedian, writer, and talk show announcer).

The show will also feature a unique collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming feature film, Blue Beetle, which marks the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

A wrestler, inspired by the DC superhero himself, will be wrestling in LVV's main match this Friday (8/18), the same day the film opens in theaters. Plus, fan in attendance will get to see the film's trailer (watch here), special footage, and more. For more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.