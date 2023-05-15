LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD Returns To The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June

Quick-witted humor, an intense, compelling storyline with a Quentin Tarantino edge, and a Jerry Springer vibe, Love Is A Battlefield takes place in the 1990's at a college campus in Pennsylvania. Love is a Battlefield is about a group of college friends, sex and accountability for that sex. Ryan is a college student, living his best life, with an amazing circle of close friends, however, Ryan doesn't know yet if he's gay.

Before Ryan can wrap his head around his sexuality, one of his friends finds out about his secret and exposes him to his other straight friends. However, Ryan's best friend Rob, who has a girlfriend named Dawna, chooses to take advantage of the situation and aggressively solicits Ryan for sex. They have sex and Rob labels Ryan as gay and turns on him, not because of internal homophobia but because Rob discovers he has fallen in love with Ryan. But Rob still has the girlfriend. Rob and Ryan manage to deceive all of their friends for two years while continuing their relationship. On Rob's and Dawna's anniversary, same day as Rob's and Ryan's anniversary, at a party, things get so sloppy that everything begins to unravel; will their secret be exposed.

"Our Company chooses to do this play because it's time for a play like this. It's time to expose that accountability is for all parties involved in deception," exclaims Producer Barry Brisco. ""Gay Sex" is not always stereotypical, it often involves straight people who choose to use gay people to experiment. No gay guy has sex with a straight guy unless the straight guy wants it. If anyone forced anyone it was the straight guy. A "straight" man will have gay sex with another man and continue his relationship with his girlfriend or wife. Just ask any angry woman."

Presented by Barry Brisco Productions. Produced by: Barry Brisco and Terrence Gene Taylor. Written and directed by Barry Brisco. Starring: Roy Fowler, Ian James, Johnny Manibusan, Michael C. Morello, Navene Shata, Jamarr Tillman, Arielle Thomas

Running at The Limbic Arthouse (Formally, The New Collective), 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA

Saturday, June 10, 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 11, 6:00 PM

Friday, June 16, 10:00 PM

Saturday, June 17, 10:00 PM

Sunday, June 18, 5:00 PM

Friday, June 23, 10:00

Saturday, June 24, 10:00 PM

Sunday, June 25, 6:00 PM

TICKETS: $20.00; $5 off for Drag Queens in Drag.

60 minutes - Admission 18+

This play is based on true events.

Barry Brisco (Writer, Director and Producer) is from Plainfield, New Jersey. He holds a B.A. in Theater Arts Management and AA in Speech Communication. Barry is an award nominated SAG/AFTRA Actor. Barry is so proud to have written, directed and produced his play "Love is a Battlefield" which will run at the Limbic Art House in Hollywood CA in June. Barry has written several plays, and screenplays. Barry performed his Play "Love Is A Battlefield" in the 2013 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Barry has acted in theatre for more than 35 years and has performed and worked on hundreds of stages across the planet. He also has an extensive career in film and television spanning over 3 decades. Barry is most proud to have been a part of the film Dreamgirls, which led him from the lights of Broadway to the Sign on the Hill called Hollywood. For an extensive list of plays, film and television roles, go to https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0109780/

Terrence Gene Taylor (Producer) was a part of the original production crew of "Love Is A Battlefield The Play" in the mid 2000s and is so happy that Barry Brisco's brilliant play has been revamped and brought to life in 2023! He's a Western Kentucky University alumni who studied broadcasting and later fell in love with theatre. Acting, improv comedy and producing comes naturally for him. He can be seen in various independent art films, webseries, and print ads. Terrence has t-shirt/coffee cups brand called GORGEOUSES27.SHOP that helps one remember that "You Are Gorgeous Inside & Out".

Navene Shata (Actress in the role of Dawna) was born in Watertown, NY to Egyptian immigrant parents. Her mother worked as a social worker and her father was an entrepeneur. She spent her childhood going back and forth from Egypt and America making her fluent in Arabic. She began her acting career in High School competing in state-wide competitions consistently winning in the category of Dramatic Performance. Upon graduating high school she went on to study Pharmacology but returned to acting upon graduating as she felt the most fulfilled on the stage. In her first theater production she played the role of Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California. She is excited to bring her next character to life in Love is a Battlefield playing the role of Dawna. In her spare time she enjoys singing, dancing and hosting dinner parties for her friends and family.

Jamarr Tillman (Actor in the role of Ryan Mitchell) hails from Chicago, Illinois. He started his acting career in 2014 as the lead actor Issac in the play "The Last Cadillac" with the American Demigods company at the Athenaeum Theatre. That was the start of a beautiful journey that led him to be signed with Lilly's talent agency which gave him the exposure he didn't know he needed. Jamarr then set his goal to travel across the country in 2015 where he now resigns in Los Angeles. Jamarr has gone on to study with Judy Kain at Keep it Real acting studios and Marjorie Ballentine at the Marjorie Ballentine Studios. His cousin, Actor Nelson Ellis, who has also worked with Marjorie Ballentine encouraged and supported him before he passed away to follow his dream as an Actor in the Arts. Jamarr Tillman has a T-Mobile commercial that was released in February of 2023 with the help of his current commercial agency Sovereign Talent Group. He has worked on several short and independent films that will be released soon. Jamarr recently wrapped a pilot television series currently being pitched to different networks and streaming platforms. He has now been cast as the lead role playing Ryan Mitchell in "Love is a Battlefield" at the Limbic Arthouse theatre. Jamarr lives by saying, "Choosing to be vulnerable is my superpower and I choose to share my power with the world".