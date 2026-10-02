LOS ÚNICOS to Make World Premiere at Frida Kahlo Theater

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Los Únicos, a new queer Latine comedy-drama about friendship, chosen family, and what happens when the people who know you best are forced to confront how much you've changed, will make its world premiere at the Frida Kahlo Theater in Los Angeles beginning October 10, 2026.

Written by Daniel Luna, from a story created by Luna and Alejandro Valtierra, and directed by Valtierra, Los Únicos follows four college best friends who reunite after years of growing apart.

What begins as a weekend filled with nostalgia and celebration quickly becomes something much messier. New partners enter the group, old relationships resurface, secrets come to light, and the friends are forced to ask whether the chosen family they built years ago can still hold together.

Filled with humor, romance, chisme, and emotional confrontation, the play explores the complicated ways friendships evolve as people move through adulthood.

While the characters' lives intersect with subjects including HIV stigma, immigration and documentation uncertainty, substance use, mental health, sexuality, grief, and queer identity, Los Únicos approaches those conversations through a slice-of-life lens. The characters are not defined by the issues they face; they are friends, partners, exes, and chosen family members trying to love one another while carrying their own histories, flaws, and contradictions.

The six-person ensemble features Daniel Luna as Johnny, Arnaldo Andrés as Roca, Azucena Flores Pizaña as Azu, Donato Fatuesi as Emi, Raymond Abel as Chad, and Pablo Cuen as Mateo. The production marks the first full staging of Los Únicos following an earlier Los Angeles table read and audience-development process.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 08 Hrs 05 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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