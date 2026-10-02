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LOS ÚNICOS to Make World Premiere at Frida Kahlo Theater

Written by Daniel Luna and directed by Alejandro Valtierra, the six-person ensemble includes Daniel Luna, Arnaldo Andrés, and Azucena Flores Pizaña.

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LOS ÚNICOS to Make World Premiere at Frida Kahlo Theater

Los Únicos, a new queer Latine comedy-drama about friendship, chosen family, and what happens when the people who know you best are forced to confront how much you've changed, will make its world premiere at the Frida Kahlo Theater in Los Angeles beginning October 10, 2026.

Written by Daniel Luna, from a story created by Luna and Alejandro Valtierra, and directed by Valtierra, Los Únicos follows four college best friends who reunite after years of growing apart.

What begins as a weekend filled with nostalgia and celebration quickly becomes something much messier. New partners enter the group, old relationships resurface, secrets come to light, and the friends are forced to ask whether the chosen family they built years ago can still hold together.

Filled with humor, romance, chisme, and emotional confrontation, the play explores the complicated ways friendships evolve as people move through adulthood.

While the characters' lives intersect with subjects including HIV stigma, immigration and documentation uncertainty, substance use, mental health, sexuality, grief, and queer identity, Los Únicos approaches those conversations through a slice-of-life lens. The characters are not defined by the issues they face; they are friends, partners, exes, and chosen family members trying to love one another while carrying their own histories, flaws, and contradictions.

The six-person ensemble features Daniel Luna as Johnny, Arnaldo Andrés as Roca, Azucena Flores Pizaña as Azu, Donato Fatuesi as Emi, Raymond Abel as Chad, and Pablo Cuen as Mateo. The production marks the first full staging of Los Únicos following an earlier Los Angeles table read and audience-development process.

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