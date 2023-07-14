LIZZIE: The Rock Musical Is Coming To Los Angeles Just In Time For Halloween

The show will be played October 6-22 at Edwards Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 2 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse Photo 3 Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 4 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL

LIZZIE: The Rock Musical is coming to Los Angeles just in time for Halloween! The show will be played October 6-22 at Edwards Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

In the heat of late summer 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife are found murdered in their house. The main suspect in the murders is Andrew's youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lizzie Borden. Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie's controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth.

Starring Evah Rodriguez as Lizzie Borden, Saer Black as Alice Russell, Shannon Murphy as Bridget Sullivan, and Hailey Rae as Emma Borden. With original choreography by Tywan Bynum, musical direction by Isaac Schanno Johnson, and stage management by Megan Crockett.

Just To Be Theatrical Productions is committed to making this a fully immersive Halloween event with complimentary spooky-themed refreshments with every ticket! Tickets available at: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Laguna Art Museum Hosts Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50 Photo
Laguna Art Museum Hosts Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50

Laguna Art Museum will present Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50 on view from August 19, 2023 through January 15, 2024.

2
TEVYE IN NEW YORK Opens This Week at Dugans Backyard Playhouse Photo
TEVYE IN NEW YORK Opens This Week at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse

Tevye in New York, written and produced by Tom Dugan, and directed by JP Hubbell, will play Dugan's Backyard Playhouse, Woodland Hills, CA.

3
THE TURN OF THE SCREW to Open at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Friday. Photo
THE TURN OF THE SCREW to Open at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Friday.

The Turn of the Screw, presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse and Michael Mullen, will run from July 14-July 30, 2023. The production opens on Sunday, July 16th.

4
Jacquelyn Landgraf Named New Artistic Director Of The Elysian Theater Photo
Jacquelyn Landgraf Named New Artistic Director Of The Elysian Theater

The Elysian has announced that Jacquelyn Landgraf will join the company as its new Artistic Director.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Hisaishi and La mer
Hollywood Bowl (8/24-8/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Amy Sedaris
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elgar and Mozart
Hollywood Bowl (8/08-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
2nd Story Theatre (8/20-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Provides His 4 Guest Appearances On "The Actor's Choice"
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/05-9/03)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Geoff Tate’s Big Rock Show Hits
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (11/07-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You