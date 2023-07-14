The show will be played October 6-22 at Edwards Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
LIZZIE: The Rock Musical is coming to Los Angeles just in time for Halloween! The show will be played October 6-22 at Edwards Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
In the heat of late summer 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife are found murdered in their house. The main suspect in the murders is Andrew's youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lizzie Borden. Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie's controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth.
Starring Evah Rodriguez as Lizzie Borden, Saer Black as Alice Russell, Shannon Murphy as Bridget Sullivan, and Hailey Rae as Emma Borden. With original choreography by Tywan Bynum, musical direction by Isaac Schanno Johnson, and stage management by Megan Crockett.
Just To Be Theatrical Productions is committed to making this a fully immersive Halloween event with complimentary spooky-themed refreshments with every ticket! Tickets available at: Click Here
