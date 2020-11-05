LIFE ON THE REZ to be Presented Via Livestream

Tune in on November 18.

Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, CA will present Life on the Rez, a virtual show, written, produced and performed by Luella Wagner. Directed by Bryan Rasmussen. Musical accompaniment by Joe Vasquez.

WHERE: Online, streamed live from the

WHEN: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $15.99.

TICKETING: https://whitefire.yapsody.com/event/index/603841/life-on-the-rez

"Rez" for the uninitiated, is slang for Indian reservation.

Luella, a Los Angeles-based longtime educator, suddenly finds herself without employment in a tight job market. Following an extensive search, she finds that the only job available to her is a one-year contract at St. Labre Indian School, a Catholic institution on the Northern Cheyenne reservation in Montana.

With the help of a friend and a U-Haul, she makes the move from L.A. to her new situation in Montana, where there will be no car, no Internet, no Starbucks, and where she will be asked to endure sub-zero temperatures.

She at first encounters resentment from her Native American students (who prefer the appellation "Indians"). She is, after all, one more white intruder. But, she makes an honest attempt to educate herself in Native American culture and history.

In the end, she will win the respect of her students, because she will never give up on them. In return, they do not give up on her.

Luella Wagner is a writer and performer. She received a Master's Degree in Educational Theatre from NYU and a Teaching Credential from UCLA. While on the reservation, she produced and directed a prize-winning documentary, We Shall Survive, which received recognition at film festivals.

The show was developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

The director is Bryan Rasmussen. He is the Artistic Director of the Whitefire Theatre.

Joe Vasquez (Blackfoot), a flutist, provides musical accompaniment for the show.

Although officially a solo performance, some characters are portrayed in voiceovers. Native American characters are voiced by Native American actors.

Life on the Rez is the heartwarming story of a woman who finds her destiny and, in so doing, is blessed with the opportunity to positively transform the lives of others.

Streaming link will continual to be operational for 48 hours after the live performance.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You