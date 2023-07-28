LES MISERABLES Launches Digital Lottery for L.A. Engagement at Hollywood Pantages

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, is pleased to announce a digital lottery ticket policy in Los Angeles where performances will play a six-week run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from August 1 – September 10, 2023. A limited number of tickets will be available at $30 each.

HOW & WHEN TO ENTER

Fans may enter the LES MISÉRABLES digital lottery by visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Lottery.

The lottery will open 2 days prior to each performance at 11:00AM. The first lottery will open on Sunday, July 30th at 11am.

The lottery will close 1 day prior to each performance at 10:00AM

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

HOW DO I GET MY TICKETS IF I WIN?

Winners will be notified shortly after the lottery closes.

Winners will have 1 hour to pay for their tickets online via the link in their winner notification email or the lottery website using the check status feature.

All lottery tickets will be available for pickup at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office beginning 2 hours prior to curtain. Valid photo ID matching the name on the entry must be presented.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A $5 service charge per ticket will be applied.

A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

The Los Angeles cast has been announced. Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd return to the barricades to portray the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ and ‘Inspector Javert,’ respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Christina Rose Hall as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Haley Dortch as ‘Fantine,’ Devin Archer as ‘Enjolras,’ Christine Heesun Hwang as ‘Éponine,’ Gregory Lee Rodriguez as ‘Marius’ and Addie Morales as ‘Cosette.’ Vivian Atencio and Cora Jane Messer alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Henry Kirk and Milo Maharlika alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.’

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Julie Cardia, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, David Young Fernandez, Michelle Beth Herman, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Sofie Nesanelis, Tim Quartier, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, Hazel Vogel and J.T. Wood.