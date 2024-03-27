LACO to Honor Music Talent Agents Michael Gorfaine and Sam Schwartz, and Philanthropists Shaheen and Anil Nanji

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra will host its “2024 Gala Celebration” honoring legendary music talent agents Michael Gorfaine and Sam Schwartz, co-founders of Gorfaine/Schwartz, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Skirball Cultural Center’s Ahmanson Ballroom. The Orchestra also fetes long-time LACO advocates, community leaders, and philanthropists Shaheen and Anil Nanji. Proceeds from the from the black-tie (preferred) gala fundraiser benefit LACO’s artistic and educational initiatives.

“LACO is thrilled to recognize Michael Gorfaine and Sam Schwartz for their tremendous contributions to the music industry,” says LACO Executive Director Ben Cadwallader. “LACO was founded in 1968 as an artistic outlet for the film and television recording industry’s most gifted musicians, and many of LACO’s past and current artists have worked on countless recording projects with composers represented by The Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency, among them Harry Gregson-Williams, Steve Jablonsky, James Newton Howard, Thomas Newman, Mike Post, Alan Silvestri, John Williams, and many others.”

LACO Board Chair Anne-Marie Spataru adds, “LACO is delighted to salute Shaheen and Anil Nanji for their deeply impactful support of LACO. In addition to their generous philanthropic support, they are both ardent volunteers who have helped introduce the Orchestra to new audiences. Shaheen has also been a valued member of LACO’s Board of Directors for the past decade and has co-chaired the organization’s Committee on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the past four years.”

Event highlights include a concert with LACO artists led by Music Director Jaime Martín, also featured on flute on Vivaldi’s spirited Flute Concerto in D major, RV 428, (Il gardelino). In addition, Martín conducts Mozart’s charming Divertimento in D major, K 136, and Bartók’s lively Romanian Folk Dances, BB 76. The evening’s concert is underwritten by Pat and Sandy Gage.

A celebration dinner follows the concert with guests enjoying roasted vegetable salad and a choice of beef short rib, sea bass, or vegetarian lasagna entrées, and salted caramel crème brûlée. A selection of Acre and Lumen wines are sponsored by the Henry Family.

Brigitta B. Troy and Alden Lawrence serve as event chairs. Peggy Falcon and Anne Grausam are the event committee co-chairs. The event committee members include Mark Armstrong, Clare Baren, Anna Butturini, Jennifer Diener, Adrienne Forst, Diane Henderson, Barbara Herman, Molly Kirk, Joan Marcy, Jim Mulally, Iman Nanji, Dan Ohgi, Amy Rabwin, Joyce Sommer, Kylee Teti, and Mist Thorkelsdottir.

Film composer James Newton Howard, who was honored by LACO in 2022, is the honorary chair. Honorary Committee members include the Arkatov Family; Gail Eichenthal; Ruth Eliel + Bill Cooney; Jay L. Cooper; Pat + Sandy Gage; Harry Gregson-William; Corky Hale + Mike Stoller; Carol Henry; David Hoberman; J.H.B. Kean + Toby Mayman; Carol + Doug Mancino; Bill Mechanic; Dana + Ned Newman; Gretchen + Randy Newman; Donald Passman; Ann Petersen + Leslie Pam; Madeline + Bruce Ramer; Charles Roven; Theodore Shapiro; Alan Silvestri; Gregory Soukup + Mary Jo Carr;

Anne-Marie Spataru; and Les + Karen Weinstein.

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the National Endowment for the Arts; State of California; California Arts Council; the Los Angeles County Arts Commission; and City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. LACO gratefully acknowledges Hogan Lovells US LLP for their generous pro bono support. Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.



Tickets (beginning at $2,500/person) and tribute ads in the evening's program book may be purchased online at laco.org/gala or by calling (213) 622-7001, ext. 214. The Skirball Cultural Center is located at 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049.