LA Youth Ballet Presents World Premiere Plus PETER & THE WOLF

The acclaimed Los Angeles Youth Ballet, directed by Andrea Paris-Gutierrez, presents a delightful family-friendly double-bill featuring Peter & the Wolf, Prokofiev's beloved symphonic fairy tale of courage and ingenuity, choreographed by Conny Mathot, and the world premiere of Mixed Motions, a contemporary dance exploration by choreographer Cedric Dodd, for four performances only, on Friday, September 27, 8 pm; Saturday, September 28, 2 pm and 7 pm; and Sunday, September 29, 2019, 2 pm, at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood.

Special Guest Damir Emric of the Royal Danish Ballet is featured as the Wolf, and Malcom McLaurin Takumi, a rising 12-year-old dancer and winner of numerous awards, dances the role of Peter. Paris-Gutierrez, a highly regarded mentor of young dancers, has been lauded for her "enchanting" productions (Broadway World).

Peter & the Wolf, composed in 1936 to introduce children to the different instruments in the orchestra, has captivated audiences since its premiere. The ballet, with its colorful cast of characters, furthers the musical narrative through expressive movement that enhances the storytelling. In addition to Emric and Takumi, the cast includes Jana Teruel, Katie Chen and Brynn Iby alternating as the Bird. The Cat is danced by Annya Redfern, Amanda Harris and Emma Grigorian. Carly Fujioka, Ellie Wein and Allyson Cabanday perform the role of the Duck. Brooke Sinton, Georgia Folsom and Sabrina Gancman alternate as the Grandfather. Nadia Gruhlke and Tiella Loeser double as the Lead Hunter. Frogs and hunters as well as the green meadows and water ballets are performed by the accomplished dancers of the LA Youth Ballet.. Mathot, an award-winning choreographer, has been hailed for work that is "well executed" (LA Opus), "expressive and hypermusical" (DanceTeacher).

Dodd's world premiere, Mixed Motions, is comprised of three pieces: 50 Years, a tribute to the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising set to "For All We Know" by Donny Hathaway; Boyz, choreographed to M.I.A.'s "Boyz"; and What Moves in the Night, set to "Enjoy (Remix LP)" by Björk.

LA Youth Ballet, "the premier ensemble of the Los Angeles Ballet Academy," (KTLA) is an advanced pre-professional student ensemble for accomplished classical dancers ages 13-19. Many of its alumni have garnered numerous awards and have gone on to professional careers with some of the world's leading ballet companies and musical theatre productions around the country. LA Youth Ballet productions have been applauded as "amazing" (Southern California Family Adventures), "spectacular" (Fun with Kids in LA) and "something to put on the calendar" (Los Angeles Daily News).

Tickets, $28, are available through El Portal Theatre at https://elportaltheatre.com or 818.508.4200. El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood CA 91601.

Cedric Dodd (choreographer/Mixed Motions) is in his seventh year on the faculty Los Angeles Ballet Academy and his third as an Associate Director of Theatrics Dance Company. He is also a faculty member at Santa Clarita Ballet and a substitute teacher/choreographer for CHAMPS Charter High School. Dodd has taught/choreographed at AMDA LA, UCLA, Pepperdine University and Millennium Dance Complex, among others. His credits include a range of commercials and television shows, such as Apple, Lythgoe Family Panto's, Body Armor, American Horror Story, Marry Me and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This season, he will serve as an associate choreographer for the National Tour of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical. Dodd, who attended Glendale (AZ) Community College, where he was a member of the school's pre-professional dance company, received a BFA in Dance Theatre from AMDA-LA.

