LA Opera's PELLEAS AND MELISANDE And RODELINDA Cancelled

LA Opera's production of Debussy's Pelléas and Mélisande, which was to have been presented May 2 through 23, has been cancelled as part of the effort to curb the spread of the novel virus. Additionally, a concert performance of Handel's Rodelinda that was to have been performed on May 8 has also been cancelled.

"With great regret, we had no option but to cancel these productions," said Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's President and CEO. "At this time, our collective top priority must be to do whatever we can to protect the health and safety of our audiences, our artists and our community. We are eager to take the stage again, just as soon as we are able, so that we can all experience the wonder and magic of opera together."

LA Opera is committed to providing support for the many artists and staff members - numbering anywhere from 300 to 500 people for a typical production - whose work and livelihood have been impacted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company has established the LA Opera Relief Fund to provide much needed relief for those impacted by these cancellations and to help the company continue supporting our valued performers, artisans and staff during this challenging time.

Patrons who purchased tickets for these performances will be contacted by LA Opera regarding the cancellation.

