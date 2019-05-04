LA Children's Chorus Presents Spring Concert

Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC), one of the world's leading children's choirs, embraces the vitality of the season with its Spring Concert, entitled "I Raise My Voice," led by Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz on Sunday, May 5, 7 pm, and Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2018, 7 pm, at Pasadena Presbyterian Church. Some 300 young singers ages 8 to 18, from six choirs are performing across the two concerts, which celebrate children. The program includes Spanish Ave Maria - a lyrical a cappella setting of the prayer Ave Maria sung in Spanish - composed by Bay Area artist Henry Mollicone , noted for writing works on social justice-related issues; and Gloria by Michael Bojesen, one of Denmark's most prominent choral music figures who is known for mixing musical idioms. Also featured are Pergolesi's Stabat Mater, the Italian composer's timeless and transcendent hope-filled masterpiece written in 1736; and Mark Hayes' spine-tingling choral arrangement of Harold Arlen 's beloved Over the Rainbow, set to lyrics by E.Y. Harburg , which was sung by Judy Garland in the film The Wizard of Oz and has become one of the world's most famous and widely sung songs.

"The Spring Concert draws from the repertoire the Concert Choir, Young Men's Ensemble and Chamber Singers will perform on their upcoming summer tours to the East Coast, Eastern Europe and the Sun Valley Writers Conference, respectively," says Malvar-Ruiz. "The program embraces a range of musical styles and genres that showcase the incredible range and versatility of LACC's remarkable young artists."





Tickets to LACC's Spring Concert $27, $40 and $46; children 17 and under are half price. For tickets and information, visit Malvar-Ruiz conducts the chorus' Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Mixed Voices Choir. Associate Artistic Director Mandy Brigham leads the Intermediate Choir, Diana Landis leads the Apprentice Choir, and Dr. Steven Kronauer conducts the Young Men's Ensemble. The six highly regarded ensembles perform separately and combined.Tickets to LACC's Spring Concert $27, $40 and $46; children 17 and under are half price. For tickets and information, visit www.lachildrenschorus.org or call (626) 793-4231. Pasadena Presbyterian Church is located at 585 East Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101.





