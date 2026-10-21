L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION Expands to Two Performances at Music Center

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Major changes are in store for the 67th annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration!

For the first time in its history, the Emmy Award-winning live show will not take place on Christmas Eve; instead, it will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2026, at the traditional location: The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

The free, highly popular holiday spectacular also will expand from one show to two identical 90-minute performances, which will take place at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., allowing even more Angelenos and visitors to enjoy the live experience.

One of Los Angeles' most anticipated holiday experiences, the free celebration fills the stage with music, dance and cultural traditions featuring performers from across the region, spotlighting the extraordinary artistic richness of L.A. County and reinforcing our community connectedness.

The L.A. County Holiday Celebration is an invitation for Angelenos of all ages to come together with two opportunities to experience a joyous lineup of performances. This year's participating ensembles and artists offer an eclectic mix of Mexican folklórico, gospel, mariachi, klezmer, Filipino traditional, Indian classical, contemporary South Asian repertoire and more. The live performances will be taped and then broadcast as one program on PBS SoCal on Thursday, December 24, 2026, at 3 p.m., with an encore airing later that day on PBS SoCal at 8 p.m. as well as on Friday, December 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. PBS SoCal Plus will air encores of the program on Saturday, December 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The L.A. County Holiday Celebration also will be available to stream, beginning December 24, 2026, at 3 p.m., on the free PBS app.

“Every year, the L.A. County Holiday Celebration gives us an opportunity to experience the extraordinary cultural life of Los Angeles through the artists who call our county home,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “This year, with two performances, even more Angelenos can share in the energy and joy of this beloved tradition and celebrate the many cultures that make Los Angeles such a vibrant and special place.”

“PBS SoCal is thrilled to partner with the L.A. County Holiday Celebration again this year to ensure every Southern Californian has the opportunity to watch these beautiful performances, which truly bring us together and remind us of the power of art and community,” said PBS SoCal Chief Content Officer Tamara Gould.

Returning favorites include chanteuse and songwriter Jessica Fichot, youth ensemble Harmonic Bronze, Mexican folklórico ensemble Pacifico Dance Company, and contemporary youth ensemble Yaya Dance Academy.

New to the show this year are Aara Ensemble exploring South Asian musical traditions; Armenian adult vocal group AGBU LA Choir; youth-focused, multidisciplinary dance academy Art Dance Academy; gospel group Dr. Quincy D. Fielding, Jr.'s GRACE Choir; mariachi ensemble Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontle; Filipino American performing arts group Malaya Filipino American Dance Arts; Indian classical and contemporary dance company Shakti Dance Company; and UCLA Klezmer Ensemble, a student group celebrating the spirited musical traditions of klezmer.

The L.A. County Holiday Celebration is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and presented by The Music Center. Audiences can enjoy the celebration in person at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, by watching it on PBS SoCal and PBS SoCal Plus or by streaming it online at pbssocal.org, holidaycelebration.org or on the free PBS App.

General admission to the in-person event is free; however, guests are encouraged to reserve their advance tickets to guarantee seating. Tickets will be released daily at 10:00 a.m. from December 8 to December 10, 2026. Members of the public may sign up prior to December 8 at holidaycelebration.org to be notified when tickets are available. Once tickets are released, members of the public may reserve up to four tickets online at holidaycelebration.org, by phone at (213) 972-0711 or in-person at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Box Office.

Doors to the L.A. County Holiday Celebration will open at 9:40 a.m. for the 11 a.m. performance and 1:40 p.m. for the 3 p.m. performance; there will also be a standby line for anyone without an advance ticket, but who is interested in attending. Advance ticket holders arriving after 10:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., respectively, will relinquish their reserved seats and be directed to the standby line.

The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is located at 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Parking is free for this event on December 20 in The Music Center and Walt Disney Concert Hall parking garages.

For more information, visit holidaycelebration.org.

PERFORMER LIST:

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 06 Hrs 44 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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