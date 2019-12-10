Kid President Returns With KID CONGRESS

Kid President, the viral sensation who captured everyone's hearts (including President Obama's) with his pint-sized pep talks, has returned to pass the baton to the next group of young changemakers - the Kid Congress.

With our nation bursting at the seams with endless division and distrust, Kid President's Robby Novak today announced that the adorable new Kid Congress is in session to unite the country - as only kids can. SoulPancke's Kid Congress was created to send young people on a mission to seek good, create good and to celebrate good - together.

Kid Congress is a new weekly Facebook series from SoulPancake, the content studio (founded by actor Rainn Wilson) that inspires and connects audiences globally. Thank you in advance for your coverage consideration.

Kid Congress is the next evolution of SoulPancake's viral "Kid President" franchise. SoulPancake is teaming up with Brad Montague and Robby Novak (the original Kid President) to discover a new generation of diverse young leaders, from sea to shining sea. The series explores a variety of topics from community, to animals, to conflict, and feature kids from across the world who are aligned with their mission. Both fun and educational, Kid Congress teaches kids that, no matter their age, they can make a difference.

SoulPancake, a division of Participant, is a content studio that inspires and connects audiences across digital platforms, television and OTT, live events, and branded entertainment. The mission-driven company delivers stories and experiences that build compassion, celebrate curiosity, and disrupt the status quo with joy. Named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies in Video," SoulPancake has more than 700 million video views across its digital platforms, has released two New York Times bestselling books, been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc500 list of fastest-growing businesses, won twelve Webby Awards, four Streamy Awards, and took home a daytime Emmy. SoulPancake's positive content has attracted brand partners such as Coca-Cola, ConAgra Foods, GE, Google, Microsoft, Panera, Sprint, T-Mobile, the United Nations, Visa, and more.





