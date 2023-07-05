Kerry Washington to Embark on Eight-City International Book Tour in Support of Her Upcoming Memoir 'Thicker Than Water'

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 16 June at 10:00 AM local time.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Award-winning actor, director, producer, and activist Kerry Washington will embark on an eight-city book tour this fall tied to the release of her memoir, THICKER THAN WATER (On Sale: September 26, 2023; Little, Brown Spark).

Readers will spend an evening with one of Hollywood's most influential stars for an intimate conversation spotlighting her experiences both on and off-screen. Kerry will take audiences behind the scenes of her extraordinary life - as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, and a Black woman.

On tour, Kerry will share the lessons learned from healing childhood wounds, how she embraces adversity, and the wisdom gained from her storied career. Guests will embrace THE JOURNEY to find their truest selves and a deeper sense of belonging in the world.

The THICKER THAN WATER Tour kicks off in Kerry’s hometown of the Bronx, and continues with stops in Detroit, MI; New York, NY; Washington, DC; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Los Angeles, CA; London, UK; and Manchester, UK. The tour is being developed and overseen by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and produced by Live Nation Urban.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 16 June at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets can be purchased at KerryWashingtonbook.com and LiveNation.co.uk 

Thicker Than Water, Book Tour

September

Saturday 23 - Bronx, NY -  Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club “Day For Kids Festival”
Sunday 24 -   Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit in partnership with Source Booksellers
Tuesday 26 - New York, NY - Perelman Performing Arts Center in partnership with The Strand
Wednesday 27 - Washington, -  DC  George Washington University’s Lisner Theater in partnership with Politics & Prose
Thursday 28 - Chicago, IL -    Athenaeum Center in partnership with The Book Cellar         
Saturday 30 - Atlanta, GA -   Tabernacle in partnership with A Cappella Books

October

Sunday 1 - Los Angeles, - CA Palace Theater in partnership with Booksoup
Friday 20 -    London, UK -   Southbank Centre (Queen Elizabeth Hall) (as part of London Literature Festival 2023)
Saturday 21 - Manchester, UK - RNCM Theatre

ABOUT KERRY WASHINGTON

Kerry Washington is an Emmy-winning, SAG, and Golden Globe-nominated actor, director, producer, and organizer. A native of The Bronx, New York, Washington is a versatile and fearless multi-hyphenate, and has received high acclaim for her work in film, television, theater, digital media, advocacy, and beyond.

Washington received widespread public recognition for her role as Olivia Pope on the hit ABC drama Scandal, BREAKING BARRIERS as the first Black woman since 1974 to headline a network TV drama. Washington’s film credits include Django Unchained, Ray, The Last KING of Scotland, Save the Last Dance, Our Song, and The School for Good and Evil, among many others. In 2016, she launched her production company, Simpson Street.

A lifelong advocate and activist, Washington is dedicated to using her voice to fight for justice. Washington has been honored as one of Time magazine’s 2022 Women of the Year, in addition to appearing on the magazine’s Most Influential People list in 2014. She also received the 2013 NAACP President’s Award, the 2015 GLAAD Media Vanguard Award, and the 2016 ACLU Bill of Rights Award.

In 2022, Washington partnered with LAUSD and others to launch The Roybal School of Film and Television Production, a magnet school aiming to drive transformational change across the entertainment industry for students from underserved communities.



