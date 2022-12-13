Kentwood Players Presents ALL MY SONS Next Month

Kentwood Players presents Arthur Miller's Tony Award Winning Play ALL MY SONS opening Friday, January 20 through Saturday, February 11, 2023, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. The non-equity, all-volunteer production is directed by Ben Lupejkis, and produced by Alison Boole and Colleen Okida for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Allison Lynn Adams, Christopher Aruffo, Philip Bartolf, Nadine Booth, Patricia Butler, Amelia Fischer, Roy T. Okida, Calvin Picou, Lisa J. Salas, and Shawn K. Summerer.

The age-old capitalistic struggle of "profit over people" that prompted the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee to question playwright Arthur Miller's patriotic loyalties is on full display in ALL MY SONS. In his Tony Award winning play, Miller creates a post-war American family in a tragic downfall of material greed, lies, love, and loss. It demands we examine our own ethical responsibilities to ourselves, our neighbors, and all at-risk sons (and daughters) of American conflict.

Arthur Miller's masterpiece centers around Joe Keller (Philip Bartolf), a successful manufacturer of WWII essential military supplies, who lives comfortably with his wife, Kate (Patricia Butler), and son, Chris (Calvin Picou), in a suburban American neighborhood. They have only one sadness in their lives - the loss of their son, Larry, an American fighter pilot, who went missing in World War II. After three years, Kate still clings to the hope that her son is alive. But Chris would like her to give up that hope because he wants to marry Ann (Allison Lynn Adams), a long-time neighbor and Larry's former fiancée. And so it begins... to not only unravel the family but the entire neighborhood as well when secrets are revealed.

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available starting December 14 for subscribers and members, and December 19 for the general public by either visiting www.kentwoodplayers.org to purchase online and book your reserved seats, emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. There will be one pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, January 21 at 2pm with open seating.

Metro Train riders can take the K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse! Metro riders who show their Metro TAP card when purchasing a full price ticket at the box office will receive a $5 discount.

For drivers, there are two free parking lots available. The small lot next to the Westchester Playhouse is reserved for disabled patrons only. The Hensel Phelps parking lot at 8330 Hindry Avenue (across the street, next to the Metro train tracks) opens an hour before each performance, is locked when a performance begins, and reopens at the end of the show. Look for our parking lot greeter to welcome you. Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood.

Do not park on our block of Hindry or in the RYDER parking spaces (on 83rd across Hindry from the theater) as cars parked there will be towed away, and please take note left turns are restricted at the intersection of Hindry and Florence due to the train crossing. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

