KPFK's Arts In Review Spotlights Penelope Lowder's WEST ADAMS

KPFK'S Arts In Review welcomes playwright Penelope Lowder and actress Allison Blaize, discussing Skylight Theatre Company's presentation of the archival video of West Adams by Penelope Lowder, directed by Michael A. Shepperd, a play about the absurdity of racism, the first of a three play season of Skylight's SkyLab developed plays that were planned for 2020. It will run for free on FB and YouTube on Thursday, July 30th at 3pm, Skylight Live: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/.

With a hostile takeover of a neighborhood block party and bouncy houses, Penelope Lowder's newest play, set in historic West Adams, takes an uncomfortable look at altruistic gentrification gone wrong. Perhaps reshaping a newly adopted neighborhood in your image isn't as lofty as one might think. Penelope Lowder is a Los Angeles playwright, screenwriter, and novelist. Selected works include Reaching Autonomy and A Drop of Sun. Her plays have been produced in New York, Los Angeles, and Lowder's most recent film, 15 Minutes, will premiere at the 2020 Pan African Film Festival.

Her new film, Three Seconds of Hell, is an adaptation from her debut novel of the same name, and the story of her father's experiences in a 1950's southern motorcycle gang. The cast of West Adams includes Allison Blaize, Andrés M. Bagg, Clayton Farris and Jenny Soo.

Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org.

