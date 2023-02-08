Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KING LEAR to Open at Long Beach Shakespeare Company This Month

The show runs February 17th, 18th, 19th, 24th, 25th, 26th and March 4th, 5th, 10th, 11th 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present King Lear.

An old, arrogant ruler, King Lear, decides to pass on the crown, bur first tests and divides the kingdom amongst three daughters. In a fit of rage, Lear banishes the youngest daughter Cordelia. The two eldest daughters of Lear reveal their true natures and betray his trust. Lear's world and reign collapses with tragedy for all. Shakespeare's epic and hauntingly tragic story of a Royal family, torn apart by love, greed and madness. Brought to life on the stage of the Helen Borgers Theater and directed by the Long Beach Shakespeare Company's Artistic Director Holly Leveque.

At the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm

General admission $23 Students $13

No food or drink in the venue

Tickets only available at LBShakespeare.org




