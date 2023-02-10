Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KAT ROBICHAUD'S MISFIT CABARET Returns to Los Angeles

Performances are on February 24, 25 and March 3, 4. 

Feb. 10, 2023  
Misfit Cabaret's acclaimed musical variety show arrives for two consecutive weekends at Hollywood Blvd.'s famous Bourbon Room for two shows nightly (7:00 and 10:00 PM) on February 24, 25 and March 3, 4. The lively and energetic show features award-winning burlesque lions, chain-aerial oddities, a Dragula clown, and more surprises under the big top, with "The Voice" finalist Kat Robichaud wrangling her raucous troupe of vagabonds.

Tickets are available here.

This will be the first time in almost three years that Misfit Cabaret has performed in Los Angeles, with its last engagement occurring a mere week before the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020. Prior to the pandemic, Misfit Cabaret had the honor of performing two sold-out runs at the Hayworth (Dynasty Typewriter), and now is thrilled to have found a new home at the Bourbon Room. To celebrate, Robichaud is pulling out all the stops, with Burlesque Hall of Fame/Miss Exotic World 2019 star Frankie Fictitious, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula contestant Felony Dodger, San Francisco suspension chain aerialist Drago Nesa, and L.A.'s own contortionist Mari Saito.

And of course, no circus would be complete without its ringleader, the magnificent Robichaud, who ties the whole night together with her Top 40 cover medleys, rock 'n' roll mashups and glam-rock originals. Misfit Cabaret is Robichaud's singular vision is a splendiferous spectacular of magical music with a rotating cast of eccentric performers. Each show is completely different-from the cult-film-inspired Cinepheilia to the naughty and nautical Whimsea-with Robichaud writing two original songs for each theme and performing them with her Darling Misfit band; every performance will also be highlighted by a special medley to kick off the evening in grand fashion. You never know what you're going to see-or what you're getting yourself into! There's comedy, romance, and bawdiness around every corner, and not a dull moment or dry eye in the house. So, come run away with the circus at the Bourbon Room, and befriend a Hollywood underground miscreant or two. Who knows...they might whisper to you when the next secret Misfit Cabaret is!




