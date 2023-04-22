KARMA IN A FISHBOWL to Play 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

KARMA IN A FISHBOWL is a delightful comedy, with a sharp wit, that takes place in the waiting room of a kids' acting studio in Hollywood. It's that rare place in which people of different social economic backgrounds are brought together by the common thread that each thinks their kid will be the next Timothee Chalamet or Zendaya. On this particular day, four stage parents pass the time by prying into each other's business under the guise of social courtesies. First, we have Koko, a high-powered publicist on hiatus so that she can be a full-time mom. But can she help it if her talents just happen to benefit her son's acting career? Then there's Rachel, a full-time single mom and part time Zumba instructor-or is it the other way around? She can never keep it straight. Either way, she's single, ready to mingle, and always on the lookout for new opportunities-for her actor child, of course! Next is Andi, a Latina soap star in her own right, she's put her career on hold to lift her daughter's acting career to new heights. Fortunately, Andi has enough glitz, glam, and determination for the both of them. And finally, there's Bradley, a single dad, recently dumped by his husband, he seems unassuming enough. But if you look beneath the surface, is there more to him than meets the eye? With a subtle nod toward Shakespearean drawing room comedies, and a dash of reality TV, Karma in a Fishbowl will have you laughing even if you'd never be caught dead in an acting class. It's The Real Housewives, but "momager" style. What could possibly go wrong?

Led by a seasoned cast of comedic actors, Karma in a Fishbowl stars (in alphabetical order by last name)

Jacquie Coe (Andi): Jacquie is an LA-based stand-up comedian born and raised in Los Angeles, who graduated from Yale University. For the past 12 years she has been working behind the scenes in digital media, crafting social media content for dozens of celebrities and brands.

Darbianna Dinsmore (Koko): Darbianna is an LA-based theatre and film actress, and model, who received a BFA in Acting from the University of Mississippi. In 2021, Darbianna was selected for Pick of The Fringe for her performance in She Stoops to Scandal (directed by Megan Ford-Miller and written by Chambers Stephens).

Dee Macaluso (Producer and Agent voices): Dee is an award-winning actor and screenwriter. She started her career in sketch and stand-up comedy and went on to form several comedy troupes and appear in numerous stage plays, films and television shows, including the feature film Lone Star (directed by John Sayles), and TV shows Everwood, Touched by an Angel, Anything But Love, and many more. For more information, visit Dee's IMDB page.

Royce Shockley (Bradley): Royce is an LA-based award-winning producer, writer, and comedian originally from New Jersey. He's a founding team member of Pack Sketch Night, and has produced shows such as Black Magic Live!, The Color Collective, The Night Cap with Stacy Rumaker, and more! In addition to acting, writing, and producing he teaches kids and is the managing director for The Pack Theater.

Rheagan Wallace (Rachel): Originally from Grand Prairie, TX, Rheagan is an LA-based actor/comedian who started out young as a child actor. She has appeared in numerous TV series and films, including Malcolm in the Middle, 7th Heaven, CSI, NYPD Blue, That's So Raven, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., A.P. Bio, Forever, Hellraiser: Judgment, and many, many more! She is represented by Linda McAlister Talent and Curtis Talent Management. For more information, visit Rheagan's IMDB page.

Megan Ford-Miller (playwright and director) has been a director/producer for both live theatre and film since 2018. Based in Los Angeles, she is the mom of actor Reid Miller who you may know from the TV series Accused (2023-Fox), Boo Bitch (2022 Netflix), and the feature film Joe Bell (2020-Argent Pictures), also starring Mark Walberg. Plus, many more. She has invested a decade of her life as a stage-mom, putting her own career on hold in 2015 to dedicate herself to her son's emerging acting career. By supporting Reid, she circled back to the entertainment industry in which she started as a child performer in both theater and print modeling. Megan is involved in several theater productions every year as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. (For more information, visit Megan's IMDB page.)

Stacy Dymalski (producer): Stacy is an LA-based comedian, writer, and producer. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, she got her start as a stand-up comic when she was 19 years old while in college at UC Berkeley. After graduation, she attended UCLA's professional development grad program in screenwriting. When she's not onstage, Stacy is a story developer for books and movies. Branded in Hollywood as The Memoir Midwife, she helps authors, playwrights, screenwriters, and producers structure their stories, and fine-tune their scripts. (For more information, visit Stacy's IMDB page, or visit her website at www.stacydymalski.com.)

Performances:

Friday, June 9, 7:00 pm

Thursday, June 15, 8:00 pm

Sunday, June 18, noon

Thursday, June 22, 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 24, 8:00 pm

Location: The Madnani Theater, 6760 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Tickets: $20. Tickets go on sale May 1, 2023, at the Hollywood Fringe website