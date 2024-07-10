Joe Bartnick, Randy Kagan & More to Perform at COMEDY NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See some of the best comics in the country drop by and perform at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s “Comedy Night at the Odyssey” series on the third Friday of every month.

Curated by writer, actor and comedian Kevin Flynn alongside Dana Gibson, the line-up on Friday, July 19 includes comedian Joe Bartnick (Netflix movie Old Dads, Amazon special A Killing in Chicago, Amazon, HBO); comedy writer Randy Kagan (The Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Showtime, HBO); stand-up/twisted songwriter Henry Phillips (“John the Server Guy” on HBO’s Silicon Valley, cult film Punching the Clown, YouTube cooking series Henry’s Kitchen) and Emmy-winning writer Danny Vermont (RealTime with Bill Maher, HBO).

Upcoming shows:

• Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m.



Purchase tickets at www.OdysseyTheatre.com

(310) 477-2055 ext. 2

Comments