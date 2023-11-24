Jason Graae & Tregoney Shepherd to Perform at the Monroe Theatre at The El Portal

An evening of hijinx, show tunes, and merriment.
Jason Graae ( Broadway's Falsettos, A Grand Night For Singing) and Tregoney Shepherd ( Broadway's Les Mis, Phantom, Bad Cinderella) met on the National Tour of Wicked and it was LIKE at first sight!
Join them for an evening of Hijinx, Show tunes and Merriment on Saturday Dec 2 at 8:00 pm at the Monroe Theatre at The El Portal.
Tkts: Click Here
