Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Jason Graae & Tregoney Shepherd to Perform at the Monroe Theatre at The El Portal

An evening of hijinx, show tunes, and merriment.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; House of Bards Th Photo 3 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; House of Bards Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at La Mirada Theatre

Jason Graae & Tregoney Shepherd to Perform at the Monroe Theatre at The El Portal

Jason Graae ( Broadway's Falsettos, A Grand Night For Singing) and Tregoney Shepherd ( Broadway's Les Mis, Phantom, Bad Cinderella) met on the National Tour of Wicked and it was LIKE at first sight!

Join them for an evening of Hijinx, Show tunes and Merriment on Saturday Dec 2 at 8:00 pm at the Monroe Theatre at The El Portal.

Tkts: Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Special NIGHT OUT AT THE SORAYA to be Launched for Entertainment Industry Families & F Photo
Special NIGHT OUT AT THE SORAYA to be Launched for Entertainment Industry Families & Friends

The Hollywood Industry is getting back to work, and The Soraya is celebrating with all the hard-working individuals and families who sacrificed so much these past few months.

2
Pacific Symphony And Pacific Chorale to Perform Handels Messiah In A Stirring Pr Photo
Pacific Symphony And Pacific Chorale to Perform Handel's Messiah In A Stirring Prelude To Christmas, December 3

CELEBRATE THE CAPTIVATING MELODIES AND THEATRICAL BRILLIANCE OF 'HANDEL'S GLORIOUS MESSIAH' WITH PACIFIC SYMPHONY AND PACIFIC CHORALE IN A STIRRING PRELUDE TO CHRISTMAS. Experience the awe-inspiring sounds of praise in this timeless holiday tradition.

3
The Queens Cartoonists HOLIDAY HURRAH Comes to Smothers Theatre, November 10 Photo
The Queen's Cartoonists' HOLIDAY HURRAH Comes to Smothers Theatre, November 10

Multimedia musical comedy experience The Queen's Cartoonists bring their holiday performance, 'Holiday Hurrah,' to Smothers Theatre on the Pepperdine University's Malibu campus on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. 

4
The Thalians Honors Actor & Humanitarian Gary Sinise with The 2023 Mr. Wonderful Award Photo
The Thalians Honors Actor & Humanitarian Gary Sinise with The 2023 Mr. Wonderful Award At Annual Winter Gala

The Thalians will host their annual star studded Winter Gala, with proceeds benefitting the charity.  The 2023 gala will honor actor and humanitarian, Gary Sinise, with their highest honor, the Mr. Wonderful Award, for his efforts on behalf of our service men and women through the Gary Sinise Foundation. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
Halle Bailey Sings 'Huckleberry Pie' From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Halle Bailey Sings 'Huckleberry Pie' From THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O’ Holy Night' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O’ Holy Night'
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Anna Lapwood in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Anna Lapwood
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/21-4/21)
Radical or, are you gonna miss me? in Los Angeles Radical or, are you gonna miss me?
Atwater Village Theatre (11/11-12/11)
Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club (1/12-12/10)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/23-3/23)
Inherit the Wind in Los Angeles Inherit the Wind
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-12/03)
John Tesh: Big Band Live in Los Angeles John Tesh: Big Band Live
Smothers Theatre (2/03-2/03)
Dudamel Conducts Bruckner in Los Angeles Dudamel Conducts Bruckner
Walt Disney Concert Hall (1/26-1/28)
The Ultimate Flamenco Dinner Show Experience in Los Angeles The Ultimate Flamenco Dinner Show Experience
Alegria Cocina Latina (12/21-12/02)
The Half-Light in Los Angeles The Half-Light
Theatre 40 (11/16-12/17)
Pacific Chorale: Tis the Season! in Los Angeles Pacific Chorale: Tis the Season!
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/18-12/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You