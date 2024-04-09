Jane Lynch And Kate Flannery To Host Alzheimer's Association MAGIC OF MUSIC Gala At Sony Pictures Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter has announced the Magic of Music Gala will be held on Thursday, May 9th at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City.

The evening will be filled with music and appreciation, and will honor inspiring local Alzheimer's heroes. Funds raised support the mission of the Alzheimer's Association and support the local California Southland community.

Award-winning actresses Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery will co-host the event, alongside Gala Chairs and business leaders Peter and Camille Goldstein. Peter is the President and CEO of illumifin.

"We are thrilled to once again chair the Magic of Music Gala and build upon the success of last year's event," said Camille Goldstein. "Finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease is the single most impactful thing that would positively affect the long-term care insurance industry; an industry I've spent the last 30 years in to support this cause," added Peter Goldstein. "This Gala will be a special night and you won't want to miss it."

Guests will enjoy an exclusive reception, dinner by Wolfgang Puck Catering, a live auction and dancing. Lynch and Flannery will perform songs from their anti-cabaret Two Lost Souls. The Tony Guerrero Band will accompany musical performers including Antonia Bennett, daughter of the late Tony Bennett, who will bring her contemporary jazz talent to the stage. Broadway star Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer will captivate guests with her powerful voice and stage presence. Additional musical performances will be announced at a later date.

Music can enrich the lives of people living with Alzheimer's disease. It allows for self-expression and engagement, even after the disease has progressed. Studies have shown music may reduce agitation and improve behavioral issues that are common in the middle-stages of the disease. Even in the late-stages of the disease, a person may be able to tap a beat or sing lyrics to a song from childhood. Music provides a way to connect, even after verbal communication has become difficult.

The Magic of Music Gala will recognize and honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the cause. This year's award recipients include:

Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger will be recognized with The Innovators in Brain Health Honor for their commitment to raising awareness of brain health and living a healthy lifestyle. Together, they have been advocates on the frontlines of the fight against Alzheimer's for decades. Maria has testified before Congress, written best-selling books, produced award-winning movies, and with Patrick launched a company, MOSH protein bars, with proceeds benefiting the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic.

On-air host Lisa Foxx and Valentine from the "Valentine in the Morning" show will accept the Music Industry Honor on behalf of iHeartMedia Los Angeles for its long standing relationship with the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter, prominence within the media community and commitment to raising awareness of Alzheimer's and other dementias.

In honor of its 10th anniversary, writer/director Wash Westmoreland will accept the Film Industry Honoree on behalf of "Still Alice" for its poignant and authentic portrayal of the impact of Alzheimer's on individuals and families, while raising critical awareness and fostering empathy. "Still Alice" bestselling author Lisa Genova will join Wash and the filmmaking team to accept the award.

"We're excited to co-host this year's Magic of Music Gala and perform songs from our cabaret show," said Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery. "Alzheimer's is a devastating disease that deserves our critical attention. Events like this one are motivating and inspiring to see people rally together to support the vision of the Alzheimer's Association - a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

Co-host Jane Lynch is an Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe-winning actress. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Lynch has left an indelible mark on both the small and silver screens as well as Broadway. She garnered widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the acerbic Sue Sylvester in the hit musical television series "Glee," earning her an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Her talent extends beyond acting, as she has also lent her voice to animated characters in films like "Wreck-It Ralph'' and "The Secret Life of Pets." Off-screen, Lynch is a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has used her platform to champion equality and inclusion.

Returning for the second year, co-host Kate Flannery is an actor, singer and a writer. An Alumni of Chicago's Second City national touring company, Flannery is best known to audiences for her nine seasons as Meredith on the Emmy Award-winning NBC comedy series "The Office." She was a fan favorite on Season 28 of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars," she also joined the live show tour as a special celebrity guest and emcee performing in over 40 cities including Radio City Music Hall. Her film "The Prank," where she co-stars opposite Rita Moreno, is currently streaming.

Longtime supporters, and co-creators of "South Park," Trey Parker and Matthew and Angela Stone are Symphony Sponsors of the event.

In addition to raising critical funds, the event will raise awareness of a condition that touches the lives of over 7 million Americans and over 11 million family members and caregivers nationwide. In California alone, there are more than 719,700 people aged 65 and older with the disease and more than 1.3 million Californians providing unpaid care to a loved one with the as-yet incurable disease.

Tickets and tables for the gala are now on sale. For more information, ticket purchases, or donations, please visit the Magic of Music Gala website or contact Denise Melendrez at demelendrez@alz.org.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support, and research. The Alzheimer's Association's mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.