Interview: THE MANAGER's Kevin Bailey Effortlessly Managing His Multiple Roles

The musical workshop of The Manager world premieres at The Bourbon Room November 13th and 14th. The real-life story of the six degrees of separation between Elvis, Colonel Tom Parker, Ricky Nelson and Louis Jay Pearlman is told through the original songs by Ben Susskind. Steve Josephson directs the cast of Kevin Baily, Ted Barton, Steve Josephson, Payson Lewis, Douglas Nottage, Marguerite MacIntyre, Jesse Corbin, Travis Nesbitt, Jesse JP Johnson, Christopher Messin, Cecily Gish and Melanie Au-Yeung. Kevin, who wears two hats in this production as producer and as Colonel Parker, managed to carve out some time to answer a few of my queries between his producing and rehearsing obligations for The Manager and his current stint as John Boehner role in 44.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Kevin!

What cosmic forces initially brought you and this project together?

In the spring of 2022, I was producing Holland Taylor’s play, Ann in conjunction with the Pasadena Playhouse. The Producer and writer of The Manager, Joni Ravenna Sussman, tracked me down through the theater. She sent me an email with a “pitch” about the show and I was hooked. I responded that we should talk so I could learn more and she sent me an early draft. A week later we had our first Zoom call and we were “off to the races.” By that I simply mean, that I told Joni I was up for helping her develop the musical. Mind you, we were still just coming out of COVID at that point, with all of the restrictions and testing in full force.

As executive producer, did you have first crack at the Colonel Parker role?

Honestly, it really wasn’t the plan…. well… I’m only half telling the truth. LOL! When I read the script with my producer hat on, and was loving my first read of it - the entire time my actor-brain was thinking, “I would give a couple of my teeth to play Col. Parker.” I hadn’t heard any of the music at that point, nor had I met the director (Steve Josephson). It wasn’t until we were doing the casting this last summer of 2023, and making concrete plans for this presentation that Steve said, “How do you feel about taking on the role?” I immediately said, “Yes!"

Anything you were not aware of Colonel Parker before your research for this role?

Yes, so very much. I really only knew what most people know of Colonel Parker as “legend,” or from recent movies and news clips. Joni and Steve have been working on the story for the last four years, so I benefited by all of their deep research. Learning about where he came from and the myth he created about himself is fascinating.

Is Mac Donald the real name of your real-life Manager?

Close, but not exactly. We changed the name here a bit for theatrical purposes.

What has the gestation period of The Manager been?

I know that Joni and composer Benjamin (Ben) Susskind having been working on the show for four years. Steve Josephson joined during that time to help guide the project along through several earlier readings. These presentations amount to the first paying audiences that will see the show. Again, the show is still very much in development, but it’s critically important to get productions on their feet and stick toes in the water.

Whom of you were involved since its creation?

Joni, Ben and Steve. Everyone else, including myself joined in the last year.

Are you using all original songs? Or including any pop song parodies?

Yes, all the music is original.

Have you worked with any of The Manager’s cast or creatives before?

Just two of the other actors: Payson Lewis, who plays our Manager “Young Mac” at an earlier age when he is learning the ropes under the Colonel, and Ted Barton, who plays the manager of a modern-day Boy Band Group, that is used as a device in the story-telling.

How did you chose the Bourbon Room for your venue? Your previous/current hilarious stint as John Boehner in 44, maybe?

The Bourbon Room is a great space and the perfect size. Not too big, nor too small - seating 200 at full capacity. I’ve produced several shows now at The Bourbon Room, including, Drag - The Musical. 44 has had two prior successful runs and I’ve come to love the space for its intimacy. The audience and the performers get to closely interact in this venue.

What are your ultimate plans for The Manager? Broadway, maybe?

Ahh - yes, of course, Broadway! Well… let’s know that anyway. The hopeful next step would be for a full regional theater mounting of the show to continue with the development. Too many shows rush their way to New York and simply aren’t ready. My belief is to take it slow and steady. Make the show as perfect as it can be - then consider New York.

What criteria of a show do you look for in choosing whether to produce or not?

For me - it’s always first and foremost about the story! Does it excite me and want me to invest in the journey. Then it’s the music and if it grabs me and makes me want to sing.

What do you remember of the first night you performed on a Broadway stage in The Lion King 1997?

The Lion King will always be a surreal experience for me. The show had already played out of town in Minneapolis and for several months on Broadway before the great John Vickery, who created the role for the stage, decided he needed to take a Wednesday matinee off. I honestly didn’t see it coming when it finally did. The stage manager called me that morning and said, “You’re on for the matinee.” I took a few moments before I realized it wasn’t a joke. The first performance was definitely “out of body,” but thankfully, I was also on for the Wednesday night show, which I actually remember performing. John was back the next day and wouldn’t miss again for another few months. I was definitely the most bored actor on Broadway that season.

You were understudy for Scar. How many times did you get to go on?

I barely remember last week much less 1997. Hah! Given vacation time for John, probably a couple week’s worth of shows and then some. I performed Scar far more times during the first run of Lion King in L.A. Again, John Vickery was starring as Scar and he didn’t miss many shows. I left Lion King to do the revival of Annie Get Your Gun with Bernadette Peters and Tom Wopat. I covered Tom in that production and then moved into playing Sitting Bull for a year-plus. The greatest joy on stage to date has been the opportunity to star opposite Bernadette. Singing with her and sharing any small portion of a stage with that goddess of a human being - simply no comparison I can possibly think of.

What’s in the near future for Kevin Bailey after The Manager?

Finish up the run of 44 on November 18th and then decorate my house for Christmas! I love decorating for Christmas. I may overdo it a bit. You’ll have to come by and see the house. We are the one with the old-fashioned colored lights.

Thank you again, Kevin! I look forward to meeting your Colonel Parker.

