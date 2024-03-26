Interview: Sylvia Kwan Returns to East West Players With KAIROS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next up for East West Players, Lisa Sanaye Dring’s Kairos opening April 7, 2024 (with previews beginning April 4th). Jesca Prudencio directs the cast of Sylvia Kwan (as Gina), Gerard Joseph (as David) with Ren Hanami, William L. Warren, Julie Zhan and Zachary Bones. Amidst her rehearsals, Sylvia found time to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Sylvia!

What initially attracted you to this production of Kairos?

I love Lisa’s writing. I met her at the DNA New Works Series at La Jolla Playhouse and was so attracted to her work that I knew I wanted to do one of her shows one day. Something about this show hits me viscerally. Maybe because it brings up so many questions of time, and how external circumstances can shape our lives in ways we perhaps don’t recognize or can’t understand. Time is interesting to me because it can reveal so much. Sometimes the only way to figure something out is to be patient and wait until the answer is unveiled to you. Also, as an actor, certain characters speak to you, and I inherently understand the character of Gina. Some characters resonate with your spirit - maybe because you admire certain characteristics or qualities they have, or maybe you feel compelled to represent their story. Somehow I understand Gina on a very instinctual, physical level, and a lot of times, your body knows better than your brain.

Were you already familiar with Lisa Sanaye Dring’s previous works?

I have read her other plays but have not had the opportunity to see live productions. I hope I do in the near future!

What does the play title Kairos refer to?

Kairos is one of the Greek concepts of time. Chronos is time as it marches in a straight line towards death. Aion is forever, eternity. But Kairos is time as a spiral, a rhythm, a season. It means right timing. I believe that every show happens for a reason - as an artist as well as a person. This show is already teaching me a lot and igniting growth, and for that I will always be grateful.

What would your three-line pitch for Kairos be?

Two forces of nature collide during a seismic shift in society. Does everlasting love last in extenuating circumstances? If it was the right time, would they have been the right one?

If you were to submit your role of Gina to a dating site, what qualities of hers would you list?

I would write that she is driven, independent, intelligent, and confident. I would say that she is playful, put together, and funny. She is open to having a good time but does not suffer fools or mediocrity.

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

I would acknowledge that she can be stubborn to a fault and has the tendency to isolate instead of opening herself up to help.

This is not your first production with East West Players. You played Tong in their 2018 production of Vietgone. What cosmic forces originally brought you into the East West universe? (audience member? Open audition? Friend referral?)

I went to the open audition of Vietgone - I had read that play and never felt so clearly represented. I loved that Vietgone told a love story that took place during the Vietnam war, but the characters weren’t victims - they were fully fleshed, profanity speaking, rapping survivors who fought to improve their lives along with the lives of their families. It was powerful. I knew I wanted to play the role of Tong before I died, and I can still vividly remember the audition process, down to what I was wearing and how I reacted when casting called to tell me I had booked the part (there were expletives). I do believe that what is meant for you will not pass you by, and I know that show changed my life. I made lifelong friends and relationships, and I learned so much about myself. Jennifer Chang, who directed that show, has become a dear friend of mine and we have collaborated over and over again, most recently on King of the Yees at the Signature Theater.

Have you worked with any of Kairos cast or creatives before?

Speaking of Jennifer Chang, she directed and brought me in for the reading of Kairos at the Geffen. Being such a huge fan of Lisa’s work, I jumped at the chance to do the reading. It was such a pleasure to be a part of creating a character. It forced me to approach the work differently and I surprised myself during the work, which is exhilarating. Gerard Joseph was also cast in that reading, and during this process I have gotten to know him more. I can honestly say I trust him as an artist and a person, which is one of the most important aspects of any project, and I enjoy creating and working with him. I feel very fortunate to work with Gerard again, and although I had never worked with Jesca Prudencio (our director for this production) before, I knew immediately during callbacks that we were of the same mind and spoke the same language. I am so glad to have this experience to get to know her and create with her on this play.

In an alternate universe, in what venue and under what circumstances would the characters you’ve played interact (Gina, Vietgone’s Tong, and the characters of Actor One in King of Yees)? At a Sunday brunch? In line at the DMV? A charity fundraiser?

Heavens, I have no idea! I think Gina and Tong would get along because they are both incredibly driven women. I played so many different, wonderful characters in King of the Yees that I would enjoy just watching them interact with each other. Maybe they would meet somewhere in space and time during a serendipitous spiral.

What did you want to be growing up? Actress? Lawyer? President?

I have always wanted to be an actress, but for the longest time I didn’t think it was an actual possibility. To be honest, it's hard for me to imagine ever doing anything else. My parents wanted me to be a lawyer, but only because they said I was very argumentative. Which is fair.

Who were your acting idols?

So many, too many to count. Viola Davis is always at the top of my list for the depth of her work and her characters. Sandra Oh for paving the way for so many of us Asian Americans. Rita Moreno in her role as Anita in West Side Story captured my young heart with the vivaciousness of her dance and character. Riz Ahmed, Mahershala Ali, Tom Hardy, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Chastain. I love and admire all of their work. But I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention all of the incredible women and men whom I have worked with that have offered me encouragement, life lessons by leading with example, and kindness when I needed it the most. I hope they know how much their wisdom and generosity has stayed with me, and I have done my best to pay it forward wherever and whenever I can.

Is there a theatrical role, besides Vietgone’s Tong, you would love to sink your teeth into someday when you’re age appropriate for that role?

I really haven’t thought about that. I suppose the beauty of acting is that different roles will speak to you at different times.

What’s in the near future for Sylvia Kwan?

The future is an oyster for Sylvia Kwan. I have started doing more comedy and allowing my weirdness to come out in my work. I would love to continue with that, and I would love to do a big action movie. I am also interested in developing my own projects.

Thank you again, Sylvia! I look forward to meeting your Gina.

See you at the show!

For tickets to the live performances of Kairos through April 28, 2024; click on the button below: