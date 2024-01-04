Interview: Natalie Lander's Excitedly Back on the L.A. Boards with SUKKOT

The 6th Act world premieres Matthew Leavitt’s SUKKOT opening January 13, 2024; at the Skylight Theatre. Joel Zwick directs the cast of Natalie Lander, Liza Seneca, Andy Robinson and Jonathan Slavin. A regular familiar face on the Los Angeles stages, Natalie carved out some time to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Natalie! I first saw you on stage in a couple of Chico’s Angels shows in 2015 and subsequently in a number of Unauthorized Musicals at Rockwell Table & Stage.

Wow! What a blast from the past! I miss those Casita Del Campo and Rockwell days!

What aspects of SUKKOT initially piqued your interest in becoming involved?

When I read the script, I simultaneously laughed out loud and burst into tears on the same page! Matthew explores themes of grief in such a relatable way, from losing a loved one to not quite living up to your own expectations. Matthew’s writing somehow manages to be heartbreaking and hilarious at the same time and I knew I had to be a part of it.

Whom in this cast or creatives have you worked with before?

I had the privilege of working with Joel Zwick, Matthew Leavitt, Liza Seneca, and Andy Robinson in 2020 on the play "The $5 Shakespeare Company". Fun fact: Joel directed my dad, David L. Lander, on Laverne & Shirley! It was a complete coincidence that I auditioned and got cast back in 2020.

What would your three-line pitch for SUKKOT be?

Oh gosh, this should be a question for Matthew! LOL! I’ll try… Sukkot is a family dramady about navigating loss and finding a path to rejoicing. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll learn about the obscure holiday Sukkot, and it’s all done within an hour and a half!

If you were to submit your character Eden Sullivan for an online dating site, what qualities of hers would you list?

Eden Sullivan: 30-ish, multi-hyphenate, who loves adventure, life of the party, and like a total smarty.

What flaws would you definitely leave out?

A tad flaky and deeply insecure. But who isn’t?!

Has there been a situation you’ve experienced that you can relate to the Sullivans’?

I’ve recently been navigating the grief process after losing my dad three years ago. Like I said earlier, Matthew does an amazing job of encapsulating the complex and sometimes beautiful grief cycle.



How old were you when you realized your Dad was a big TV star?

I feel like I didn’t fully comprehend my dad’s impact until after he passed away. Laverne & Shirley ended the year before I was born and then he was diagnosed with MS when I was 18 months old. While my dad still worked (A TON) while I was growing up, I didn’t really know him at the height of his success, even though I knew he was successful. It wasn’t until he passed away that I really understood his icon status. The world mourned his loss with us. Strangers reached out to me, articles were written, tributes were made, it was incredible! And even three years later, people still reach out to me about how my dad affected their life in a positive way. I feel so lucky that I get to accept his compliments on his behalf. I’m very proud of him.



Did you get to visit your Dad while he was working?

When I was growing up my dad guest starred on a bunch of TGIF shows. I’ll never forget going to the set of Family Matters and getting to meet Urkel! That was an 8-year old’s dream come true. In 2017, I had the chance to work with my dad on an episode of Disney Junior’s “Goldie & Bear.” It was an animated show that I was a regular on and my dad guest starred on. I got to be in the booth with him and watch him work his magic, while I was his personal “page-turner.”

Did you always want to be in the entertainment field?

I don’t remember ever not wanting to be an actor. For better or worse, this is the only thing I have ever wanted to do.

You have an extensive voice-over resume. What first got you into this line of work?

I booked my first VO job at nine years old, a radio commercial. My dad took me to my session, and I was so nervous, that in the waiting room, I sat in a planter instead of on the couch. It was mortifying. But it didn’t stop me, I just look twice now before I take a seat anywhere.

What’s next in the future for Natalie Lander?

I’m not sure what’s next for Natalie Lander… The future is wide open at this point, infinite possibilities, perhaps? I’ve recently become bi-coastal, splitting time between Los Angeles and New York, so I’ll go wherever the work takes me!

Thank you again, Natalie! I look forward to meeting your Sullivan family.

For tickets for live performances of SUKKOT through February 4, 2024; click on the button below: