Just opened at the Pasadena Playhouse, recently crowned recipient of the 2023 Regional Tony Award, the L. A. premiere of Pulitzer Prize-finalist Zora Howard’s Stew

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Just opened at The Pasadena Playhouse, recently crowned recipient of the 2023 Regional Tony Award, the Los Angeles premiere of Pulitzer Prize-finalist Zora Howard’s Stew. Tyler Thomas directs the cast of LisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff, Jasmine Ashanti and Samantha Miller.

LisaGay graciously found some time after the opening to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, LisaGay!

What cosmic forces brought you into this universe of Stew?

I am always humbled and thrilled by offers to do projects. This was an offer.

Have you worked with any of Stew’s cast or creatives before?

Interview: LisaGay Hamilton Cooks Up a Tasty STEW at the Pasadena Playhouse Not too long ago I played Jasmine Ashanti’s mother in a staged reading of a new piece at the Geffen. I had not worked with Samantha Miller. I dreamed of working with Roz Ruff!

What would your three-line pitch of Stew be?

Stew is about a Black mother, “Mama,” grieving the loss of a child to violence. Through the course of the play, she looks back at the choices she made wondering if something could have been different.   

Were you familiar with any of Zora Howard’s previous works?

I was not familiar with Zora’s other works.

Any specific aspects of Stew that make you concur it being worthy of a Pulitzer Prize finalist?

Stew is simply a brilliantly written play. Stew is so much more than an intergenerational story of a family cooking a stew for a special occasion. Zora leaves these subtle clues throughout the play, and it is not until the end of the play that its greater meaning is understood. Her ability to do that is worthy of a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Interview: LisaGay Hamilton Cooks Up a Tasty STEW at the Pasadena Playhouse Your acting career began on the stage in the original cast of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson at the Walter Kerr in 1990. What do you remember of taking your first steps onto a Broadway stage as Grace?

What I remember most about The Piano lesson is watching the play each night since my entrance was almost at the end of the play. It was a dream watching the cast work and play on stage! As far as my first steps on stage, I was nervous as all heck.

You were also an original cast member of August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean in 2004, also at the Water Kerr. What words of wisdom or stories did August Wilson share with you?

Interview: LisaGay Hamilton Cooks Up a Tasty STEW at the Pasadena Playhouse I was never very close with August. I would say, August’s work itself were the stories and wisdom he imparted. I learned the most from Lloyd Richards and his direction. One thing I will never forget him telling me was never allow the audience to affect the work accomplished in rehearsal.

With all your steady work on television and film, what brings you back to the boards? The last time you mounted them was for the one-nighter of To Kill a Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden February 2020. 

Yes, the one night our company performed at Madison Square Gardens was extraordinary. It was the first time in the history of that space that a play was performed and performed specifically for NYC public students. 18,000 students in attendance! I was so proud to be a member to that cast with Ed Harris leading the helm for six months.

IInterview: LisaGay Hamilton Cooks Up a Tasty STEW at the Pasadena Playhouse f financial compensation were not a factor, in which medium would you prefer to express your creative talents in: film, television or stage?

Theater has always been my first love and will remain so.

What do you remember of the night you won the 2005 Peabody award for your film Beah: A Black Woman Speaks?

Out of all the people to thank in my acceptance speech, I forgot to mention Shelia Nevins! At the time she was the executive producer of HBO Documentaries.  She was sitting next to her! I was horrified!

I would be amiss if I didn’t mention The Practice. I watched that show religiously. Can you share a great memory you have from working that show?

IInterview: LisaGay Hamilton Cooks Up a Tasty STEW at the Pasadena Playhouse was on The Practice for seven years. Each year we had a Halloween Party for the cast and crew and their kids and family. It was the most fun I think we all had each season. Folks went out of their way to be creative and try to out-best the other. Most importantly the party was a demonstration of love and joy we had as a family.

What’s in the near future for LisaGay Hamilton? More Will Trent episodes?

As I write these answers, 160,000 of my SAG-AFTRA members are on strike along with the WGA. My near future responsibility is to joining them on the picket line!

Thank you again, LisaGay! It was a pleasure to meeting your Mama!

For tickets to the live performances of Stew through August 6, 2023; click on the button below:




      Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in hi...

