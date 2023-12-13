Interview: Lesli Margherita Jumped at the Chance to be Singing in THE PASADENA PLAYHOUSE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

A new Pasadena Playhouse holiday tradition begins with the premiere of Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton and Randy Blair’s Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular running December 14th through December 23rd. Sam directs the cast of MaryAnn Hu, Lesli Margherita, George Salazar and Jason Michael Snow. I had the chance to toss a few questions out to Broadway, Los Angeles and London stage veteran, Ms. Lesli Margherita.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Lesli! I remember seeing you in Pasadena Playhouse’s virtual production of You I Like. I especially loved the harmony of you, Ashley Blanchet and Andrea Ross in Mames’s It's Today à la Andrew Sisters. Do you know whom you might be dueting with in this Holiday Spectacular?

Thanks! I loved getting to do that! Well, I’m lucky that since there are just four cast members in the Spectacular- I get to sing with everyone! George, Jason and Maryann are all incredible, and I’ve been a fan of each of them for so long, so singing with them is a blast.

Will this Holiday Spectacular be filled with all original songs by Sam Pinkleton and Randy Blair? Or will there be a mix of some old Christmas chestnuts?

The incredible Sam and Randy wrote and conceived the show, and they chose a really eclectic bunch of holiday songs. We are lucky to have Kris Kukel as our music supervisor and he takes what Sam and Randy have chosen and makes it work for the show. It’s a mix of old chestnuts and holiday songs you may never have heard. There is something for everyone honestly.

Have you worked with any of this show’s cast or creatives before?

The Playhouse is one of my absolute favorite theaters to work at, so I jump at the chance whenever I can. I have been a Sam Pinkleton stan for so long, I basically stalked him until we could finally work together. Randy Blair is a genius, and I was lucky enough to do some workshops of shows he has written in the past. Cast wise, we all kind of knew each other in the theater way where you kind of know everyone, ha! But this is the first time I’ve gotten to be in an actual production with them. Now they are stuck with me for life.

By the time you made your Broadway debut in Matilda the Musical in 2013, you had already performed at the Royal Variety Performance in 2008 and won an Olivier for your supporting role in Zorro in 2009. What do you remember of the first time you stepped on the Broadway stage as Mrs. Wormwood? Was debuting on Broadway still a big deal to you?

Oh my gosh, I was a blubbering mess! I think because it took me so long to finally make my Broadway debut, it meant even more. I have a video of me in my dressing room at Matilda when they called places for the first preview (technically my debut). It’s wild. The dream I had since I was seven years old was coming true. I know how lucky I was. I remember standing behind that hospital gurney at the top of the show thinking, “Keep it together, Margherita. Keep it together!” It was everything to me, and I never took one second of that experience for granted. I still don’t.

In an alternate universe, under what circumstances and in what venue would the characters you’ve played (your Olivier Award winning role of Inez in Zorro, The Musical, Matilda the Musical’s Mrs. Wormwood and Dames at Sea’s Mona Kent) interact? A charity garden party? In line for the DMV? At a high school play?

Listen. Those three women would be a NIGHTMARE together, ha, ha. Wherever they were, I doubt there would be furniture left because I know it would end up in an all-out brawl. Inez had a lot of fire - literally and figuratively - so she would be fighting injustice somewhere in the building and then burning down the establishment. Mona would just be photo bombing everyone before taking over the open mic, and Mrs. W would never let anyone else on the dance floor.

In your early stages of your career, did anyone ever suggest that you change your name to something shorter or less ethnic?

Absolutely. So many times, especially when I was younger. I’m so happy I didn’t.

What’s in the near future for Lesli Margherita?

I live in L.A., but am always bouncing between coasts, so I’m back in New York in January doing some amazing workshops I can’t talk about, ha! and to judge the finale of Next On Stage!!! I’m so excited about that, the talent every year has been phenomenal, and I love getting to see the next generation of performers and hopefully give some good advice that I should probably take myself!

Thank you again, Lesli! I look forward to hearing you live and in person.

For tickets to the live performances of Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular through December 23, 2023, click on the button below: