Interview: Les Kurkendaal-Barrett L.A. Premieres His THE REAL BLACK SWANN: CONFESSIONS OF AMERICA'S FIRST BLACK DRAG QUEEN

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Les!

What inspired you to create The Real BLACK SWANN?

I actually talk about this in the show and the way I talk about it in the show is exactly how it happened. I was at a doctor’s appointment, and I got a text from my friend Eleanor Cathleen O’ Brien. Yes, I am shouting her out because I definitely owe her one! The text said, “I think this would be a great solo show for you to write. And there was a link to a magazine article about William Dorsey Swann. I read the article and immediately knew that I had to write this.

How close is the character of Les to the real-life actor Les?80%? 90%? 100%?

I say 90%. This show was written during the height of The Black Lives Matter protests and during that summer I found myself very triggered by the events of that time. A lot of memories of my experiences with racism came flooding back to me. Homophobia. too. These were all things that I thought that I made peace with and put to bed and being triggered made me realize that I had not fully dealt with them. Writing this show actually allowed me to truly face these things head on and it gave me the opportunity to process these things and honestly have closure.

What would your three-line pitch of The Real BLACK SWANN be?

Fierce Fashionable Fighter!

If you were to submit your character Les on a dating website, what qualities of his would you list?

I would list caring, passionate, empathetic, loyal, has an open heart.

What flaws of Les would you definitely leave out?

He can be a hot head at times.

What pronouns would Willam be using if he was alive today?

Definitely She/Her

How about a William Dorsey Swann submission? Qualities and flaws?

Qualities: Fun loving, fashionable, loves to laugh, can dance her ass off, throws an amazing party, resourceful

Flaws: can be impulsive, has been known to steal (but for good reasons)

When did you first become aware of Celebration Theatre? And of Los Angeles LGBT Center’s?

I have known Celebration Theatre since I moved to L.A. in the early 90’s. I have seen productions at The Celebration’s various locations for decades, but I actually never had the confidence to pursue getting involved with the company. The COVID lockdown really changed me as a person in many ways. Several friends and also my younger brother died suddenly during the lockdown, and it made me look at the areas of where I wasn’t living life to the fullest and change that. So, when things started opening up again, I went to support a friend’s (who is a company member) staged reading and I liked what I saw. The artistic director just happened to be there, so after the show I introduced myself and asked how to join. It was a way of facing my fears.

And it is an honor to be able to perform at The LGBT center. I was there the other day, and I was looking the many icons who have performed there over the years and to be honest it is surreal that I am getting a chance to perform there too! I mean the building is called The Lily Tomlin/ Jane Wagner Cultural Center! Lily Tomlin!!!!!!! One of my first memories as a little kid is watching her as Ernestine on Laugh in! YES I AM THAT OLD! I remember Laugh-In! LOL!

Were there any distinctly different responses to your show at the Prague Fringe and the production in the Minnesota Fringe?

Actually, what I found inspiring was how similar the reactions were! I was inspired by the compassion and empathy that audiences all over the world have shown the character. What really touched me was that in Prague where there are not many Black people (I saw two the entire time I was there), people would wait for me after the show and want to talk about race and how they could be better allies. Ireland too! Some of the most passionate responses to this show were in Ireland! There is just something about this show that people all over the world resonate with. I was expecting positive feedback from the Fringe Audience in Minnesota because there is a huge Queer community in Minneapolis and the Fringe really makes an effort to be as diverse as possible. But the places overseas truly blew me away.

Has your script changed any since your Fringes’ performances?

Absolutely! When I first wrote this show I had no idea that they were going to start banning books and attempting to make Drag illegal.

What did you originally want to be growing up? An actor? A stand-up comedian?

I have always wanted to be an actor and a comedian. I think since I was four years old (See my statement about Lily Tomlin above) Yes, it’s something that I have always wanted to do. I have never seen myself doing anything else.

In which situation are you more comfortable – playing a scripted character or performing as yourself (i.e., stand-up)?

I am more comfortable doing stand-up or telling a story. I actually toured with The Moth mainstage show a few years ago. I love the art of storytelling and I love doing stand-up comedy. But I do enjoy doing scripted work too. Last year I shot a web series called House Husbands which was a gay spoof of the movie “The Women.” My character was a lawyer who wore these flamboyant outfits and had a lot of attitude, and I had a blast! So, I definitely want to do more scripted in the future.

Are you still a member of Story Salon?

I haven’t been in a while and I need to go back.

What’s in the near future for Les Kurkendaal-Barrett?

I am actually turning The Real Black Swann into a documentary. I have actually begun the process and I am very excited. I also need to find representation ASAP!

Thank you again, Les! I look forward to meeting you and William Dorsey Swann.

