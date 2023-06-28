Interview: In TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL's Carla R. Stewart's Not a Grannie To Mess With

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical has been igniting and exciting Pantages audiences since June 13, 2023, with Segerstrom Center the next stop July 11th through July 23rd. Part of this all-around amazing cast, Carla R. Stewart revels in her role of Gran Georganna. Carla managed to find some time between her high energy shows to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Carla!

You were part of the original Broadway production of Tina that opened November 2019 as an ensemble member and understudy for Zelma and Gran Georganna. How many times did you get to go on as Zelma or Gran Georganna?

I believe I went on 25 times between the two roles.



At what point in your Tina history did you find out you’d be the touring Gran Georganna?

The tour actually came as a surprise to me especially the role of Gran Georgeanna

I had about a week to make my decision, pack up and meet the company in Chicago (my hometown).

Was it like riding a bike to reassume the role of Gran? Were there any elements of hers that you had to reassess?

It really was like riding a bike. I remember seeing the show the day I arrived in Chicago and I was saying the lines under my breath with Ms. Ann Nesby and I was like, ‘Oh, rehearsal will be a breeze!’ (jokingly)

There is a beautiful line that I did have to learn because it was not in the Broadway production.

It’s right as GG is preparing to send Anna Mae off to live with her mother and Anna Mae is a bit afraid. GG says, “Remember what I taught you as a child, pray to your ancestors and they will always light your way.”

Would you describe the grandmotherly qualities of Gran Georganna?

GG is warm, supportive, playful yet stern, and oh so loving.



And what about her not-so-grandmotherly traits?

We really don’t see much of any not so grandmotherly traits.

But I guess when she sends Anna Mae away that could be perceived as a negative. But as someone playing the role GG is doing this because she knows it’s time for Anna Mae to fly.

Do you remember what you sang for your initial auditions back in 2019?

Oh, this is funny because I often refer back to this because casting can often give a lot of material to learn and us actors work all night long learning this material and you get in that room and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re just gonna look at that first scene’ (We are floored.)

Well, this was no different. I had learned the song which is Zelma’s song in the show and Nick Skilbeck says, “I want you to sing whatever makes you happy.” So in short I sang Love You, I Do.

How many callbacks before they told you that you landed a role?

I had one callback.

You just finished up your stop at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City. Have you noticed if your audiences are reacting any differently since Tina Turner passed?

They are as excited as we are to tell the story. It’s now like being at a home going celebration and what would be the reading of the obituary is our story.

Tina is not your first time touring. What travelling tips did you pick up from your previous tours of The Color Purple and Ghost?

Honestly, you’ve got to be mindful of your eating habits on the road with no kitchen a lot of times you’re eating out and that is not the most healthy for you. So, keep fruit and salad mixes at least in your mini fridge to offset your some of fast food calories.

Do you make time to explore the sights of the cities you’re touring?

I do and right now I’m in L.A., so I love the hiking trails and the beaches, and I love, love, love visiting new restaurants and finding vegan places to dine.



Any Los Angeles attractions you are planning to see?

This isn’t necessarily exclusive to L.A. but rooftop cinema is my jam and I’m going to check out a few movies while I’m here.

Do you have a pre-show warm-up routine?

I don’t actually. I love hanging out laughing and joking with other cast mates in my dressing room.

When I was in the Broadway company the girls in my dressing would just laugh at me because I would get to work early only to laugh, catch up while making guacamole or salads at my station. (I would share.)

What do you always keep on your dressing room table?

A SNACK (big smile)!

Do you have a favorite Tina Turner song? Mine are Proud Mary and Private Dancer.

Simply The Best. In my heart I believe it’s a gospel song.

Also, River Deep, Mountain High.

Is there a number in the show that you’re not in that you make a point of watching off-stage?

The Mega Mix at the end of the show there’s a reprise concert of two songs and it is ALL THE WAY LIVE such a fun and explosive part of each night



Thank you again, Carla! It was incredible experiencing your Gran Georganna and her granddaughter Tina.

