Interview: EXORCISTIC's Choreographer Camal Pugh Always Excited to Extract Budding Talent

HRS Productions and Orgasmico’s Exorcistic: The Unauthorized Rock Musical Parody of The Exorcist has taken up residence at Three Clubs in Hollywood playing Fridays and Saturdays through September 22, 2023. This original rock musical co-directed by Chadd McMillan and Alli Miller-Fisher, features book, lyrics and music by Michael Shaw Fisher. Camal Pugh choreographed the triple-threat cast of: Nick Bredosky, Brian Logan Dales, Kim Dalton, Frankie Grande, Emma Hunton, Mitchell Gerrard Johnson, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Jesse Merlin, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wullf and Gabby Sanalitro. Rotating Diva guests include: Carly Jibson, Garret Clayton, Jeff Sumner, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Elle Deran, Matt Shively and Brendan Hunt. Camal took some time between his teaching and creating to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Carmal!

How did you first connect with Alli and Chad’s creative universe?

I auditioned for Alli and her company Cherry Poppins and was cast in her show parody “Bro-lesque.” From there we were pretty much linked indefinitely to all things creative past that. She has such an amazing spirit and wants you to win. From Cherry Poppins, I met Chad who is just a silent virtuoso out of this world. Them as a duo is a literal match made in heaven.

As your producer Ali choreographs herself, does she give you free rein with Exorcistic’s choreography? Or does she make creative suggestions during the pre-production process?

Alli always gives me free reign to explore and bring ideas to life. Alli, Chad and myself had a creative meeting where they explained to me where they wanted the show to go, certain things they would like to see etc, and from there they gave me the opportunity to do anything. It’s always a great process because Alli and I are always on the same wavelength with creativity. She’ll jump in to add tidbits and help lift more sections that need more stage directions, actors to play towards an individual/prop more etc. I choreograph from a different place than most people and I love the fact that Alli embraces that and encourages that. I love to choreograph to the strength of the dancer or actor. I want them to look and feel comfortable. It’s not all about throwing the steps and hoping they get it. It’s about working with them and making them feel confident and capable.

Have you worked with any of the cast or creatives before?

I’ve worked with a few of the cast and creatives before. I was assistant choreographer on A New Brain where Mitchell was cast and dance captain for. Being part of Ali’s company Cherry Poppins, I’ve worked with Emma, Kim, Garrett, and Carly. So it always feels like family and a good time when working.

How often do you rehearse your choreography after a show is on its feet?

I always leave dance captains in charge.

Do you like to revisit your shows after you’ve put your finishing touches on them?

I like to come in a few shows after the show is up to check in, refresh, or edit. If there are choreography concerns that go beyond what the dance captain can fix, then creative will call me in for clarification. I like to see the audience's reaction, make sure the integrity of the choreography is kept, take any notes. The creative team might have and helped them implement them to keep the show feeling and looking great. I like for the creative to give feedback if they feel something isn't landing or being executed right and we can revisit to make it better.

What's the craziest audience response you've seen at the Three Clubs?

There are too many to name! Your stomach will literally be hurting from laughing so much. I think my top two would be the “Anatomy of a Scene” segments and the different Broadway diva roles we have. The different talent that comes each week into that role is insane! They all do their different rendition and the crowd goes crazy!

What do you look for when you’re auditioning dancers besides ability?

Above anything passion. Talent and skill are of course requirements but the passion a dancer has will always shine bright in a show. Passion is able to come from a place that only the dancer knows and feels; and when that person performs you can’t help but feel it.

What is your pet peeve that an auditioner can do??

Not paying attention. That type of flaw can translate to not being able to pay attention when it counts most. Not so much dance details but directional and stage changes. Someone seeing that in an audition can think that person could get hurt when given a note that will avoid an accident from happening.

You’re trained in hip hop, ballet, jazz and contemporary. What were your first dance lessons in?

My first dance lessons were in hip hop in college. I had not trained prior then when I got to school, I saw they had weekly open classes to the public at UMBC. Started there and just began to train and fall in love with it. My first contemporary class was my senior year and I went down in flames, Ha, ha! Still was eager to try and really see what I could do with these new styles I was coming across.

Is there a style of dance that you most like to work in?

None in particular. I like to fuse the styles when I'm creating pulling from each element. Lot of my work consists of hip hop and contemporary jazz elements. I just like being able to have the music guide my movement. There have been times I think it’s going to be a hip hop number and I go completely left and do modern, contemporary and vice versa.

You didn’t start dancing until after college. What did you originally want to be growing up?

Originally, I wanted to be a professional track and field athlete and a news broadcaster. Growing up I wasn't allowed to dance, so every chance I got I would sneak to dance whether it was watching MTV videos or imitating groups I saw at school. It was just a burning desire I couldn’t shake. I really didn’t start dancing seriously and training until after college. I tell people all the time it’s never too late to start something that keeps calling you.

What inspired you to take up dancing as a career?

I think the more gigs I started doing in DC with local artists and being part of dance companies made me realize I could do it as a career. I was falling in love with the different styles I was learning, how things are created, how choreography started from an idea, production levels of dancing you name it. The more I was around it, the more I was inquisitive and once I found out about agencies, commercials, campaigns I was hooked. Having a competitive nature from doing sports pushed me to want to be great in dance and make the career I never saw for myself happen.

Where do you see yourself in five years? Dancing? Choreographing?

Teaching?

In five years, I see myself still dancing, choreographing and teaching.

Hopefully completed a tour or two and choreographed a major film or tv show. I will always be choreographing whether it’s major projects or personal. Creating is something I discovered so late and the things I’m still learning to make me want to keep making bigger things. One of my ultimate goals is to win an Emmy. Something I repeat to myself all the time is “I want an Emmy.” Prayerfully it can come but I just want to be able to put people on jobs and give opportunities. I believe everyone just needs a chance and that can make the difference in someone's career. I teach high school and middle school now, so that will still be in my future. I’ve always had a passion for teaching kids and empowering them to be great. I think every child just needs that one person to believe in them and that can be the difference and catalyst in their life.

What’s in the near future for Camal Pugh?

I just landed a grant from the Arts Council of Long Beach to create a project about an underrepresented population. I will be working on that for it to premiere in Spring 2024. I currently dance in Tale of the Lion King at Disneyland and am working with a roster of artists for artist development for their upcoming performances. Hoping to choreograph a few more musical theater productions in the coming year.

Thank you again, Camal! I look forward to experiencing your Exorcistic moves.

