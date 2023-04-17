Interview: Director Khanisha Foster On Working Her NEW BRAIN

Next up for the Celebration Theatre, in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, a new look at William Finn and James Lapine's A New Brain opening May 6, 2023 (with previews beginning April 29th) at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre. With both William Finn and James Lapine's approval, this production has been cast with gender-expansive casting. Khanisha Foster directs the cast of Yassi Noubahar, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, Gina Torrecilla, Ryan O'Connor, Whitney Avalon, Sadé Ayodele, Mitchell Johnson, Jason Ryan, Gabi Van Horn, and Amanda Kruger as the musical's protagonist Gordon Schwinn; with choreography by Alli Miller-Fisher and musical direction by Gregory Nabours.

Khanisha found some time to answer a few of my queries with Amanda also jumping in to offer their input.

Thank you both for taking the time for this interview, Khanisha and Amanda! What enticed you to contribute your talents to this production of A New Brain?

Khanisha: I'm a sucker for a love story, and when Brittney S Wheeler, Celebration's new Artistic Director first approached me it was her passion and vision that ignited me. We're both dedicated to expanding the view of who gets to be loved in public. A touch, a caress, a hand held without explanation or apology. As soon as William Finn gave us his blessing to cast this gender-expansive love story - we were off!

On a personal note, my best friend, Lauren Marks, had an aneurysm when we were 27. She wrote an incredible book, A Stitch of Time, that follows the year of the aneurysm's rupture. A time when she largely lost her abilities to speak, read, and write. Our lead character experiences a different traumatic brain injury, arterial venous malformation, but Lauren's recovery really imprinted on me the delicate dance of the brain and identity. It compelled me to tell this story.

Amanda: I think Celebration and Khanisha have both created an opportunity for gender expansive folks to see themselves reflected intentionally in a musical that is traditionally cast exclusively with cis gender actors. The opportunity to be a part of creating representation for the next generation of TGNC (transgender and gender non-conforming) folks or even those who are in my age group who grew up as I did without any representation, that was very important to me. I hope that we will show not just our trans and gender expansive community that we belong in theatrical work both old and new, but also show theatre companies and creatives that it is not only possible to be inclusive in casting BUT that it elevates and gives new life to these beloved stories.

Would you explain how you used gender expansive casting in this show?

Khanisha: Amanda's got this one, but may I say, they are absolutely BRILLIANT as Gordon.

Amanda: I think that it goes beyond just how Khanisha and Celebration used gender expansive casting and more how they really understood how to do it right. Listening and empowering me to express my experiences and have a hand in how my experience is woven into this story, as well as making sure there are other gender expansive folks on the creative team. Too often when I am the sole gender non-conforming person in a production I find that there is a decent amount of labor that goes into educating others in addition to doing the work required of me as an actor; the team here has made a very clear and effective effort to make sure that first and foremost my job is solely to create this character and perform, not to ensure that it is a safe environment and that folks understand how to include me. I truly hope that the way the creative team has created an inclusive environment will be adopted by other theatre companies outside of the LGBTQ space moving forward.



Have either of you seen a production of A New Brain before?

Khanisha: Only on YouTube and fuzzy VHS tapes!

Amanda: I had never seen a production of the show before auditioning or beginning work on the project and I prefer it that way. I knew going into this that I wanted to create Gordon from a personal and emotional place free from any pull to replicate previous expressions of Gordon's story. I also want this Gordon to express my experiences as a non-binary person navigating health systems, love, and family, and for me, the best way to be in touch with that is to not be hooked on someone else's rendition of the character.

Have you previously worked with any of A New Brain's cast or creatives?

Khanisha: I haven't, but I have adored their work over the years. Our music director, Gregory Nabours, floored me with his work on Couerage Ensemble's Failure: A Love Story and Celebration Theatre's The Color Purple. Choreographer Alli Miller's burlesque across Los Angeles electrifies our dance numbers. And we have some surprises for you from the rest of our team.

Amanda: I had worked with Ryan O'Connor who plays Richard "the nice nurse" -he directed me in A Little Night Music at Greenway Court last year, another important production that really pushed for gender-inclusive casting. While I have never worked with Khanisha before I swear it feels like I've known her and worked with her for years the way our brains meld, it's been so exciting and freeing creatively. I have produced with Celebration in the past, two productions that ran in repertory, created and performed by TGNC performers, Here THEM Loud and Tales of the Transcestors. I am exceedingly passionate about continuing to create opportunities for my community in addition to fostering the next generation, at a time when we as a nation are being faced with 494 bills of anti-trans legislation in 47 of the 50 United States, 39 of which have already passed, it is more important than ever to create representation and access for trans folks across the nation to find joy, success, community, and creativity - to see our importance, power, and perseverance.

Thank you for adding your voice to this interview, Amanda! I look forward to experiencing your Gordon!

Khanisha, what would your three-line pitch for this A New Brain be?

It's that devious itch so many of us have to be SOMEBODY before we die, and then we almost die, and we realize... Wait. Who the hell am I right now? Plus it's a love story.

You are an actress/ writer/ director with a Black Panther father and a mother whose family invented bubble wrap. What did you want to be growing up? Actress? Writer? Director? Inventor?

Yeah, I was born into story. When I was a kid I wanted to be a stand-up comedian. And then I wanted to become a clown. I kind of became both.



Were your parents initially supportive of your career choices? Or did they want you to choose a more 'stable' line of work?

Oh, yeah. We didn't do 'stable' in our house. It was a full-on extravaganza. As a full-time creative - I'm the calm one.



You were part of Chicago's Second City and Steppenwolf. What lessons from each do you still try to apply to this day?

I was lucky enough to train with both. Joy and immediacy on both fronts. In Chicago, we like to feel the pulse of something. We want to see where all the feelings collide and how really listening can lead to surprises and vitality. Plus, if you ask my cast, I think they'll tell you, I make a play built of wildly unique people who are great at what they do. It's the easiest path toward magic.



What gives you greater gratification? Receiving an ovation at your curtain call? Watching your directed cast getting their just deserves from off-stage? Or typing the words "The End" on your manuscript?

I'm not gonna lie... I love applause! Because it means you're onto something. Everything we do is to honor that relationship with the audience. So whenever the show lives in their body, we're doing something right. So I will jump around onstage, sit in the audience, write my heart out!

If you had to choose just one of your careers, which would you like to pursue until your hair turns gray?

Give me a room to be creative with people who are kind, and I'll be there.



Your bio includes so many off-the-wall incidents that you've undergone. Would you share your most outrageous experience? Was it the time you got shot at breaking into the Queen of England's land? Or when your sister (a legit Nigerian princess) showed up two days late for her coronation? Or...?

Three in the morning. Wedged under a tree in the middle of the Queen's land. Gunfire and squawking birds fill the air. It is the last night of my first time in England. Hours earlier my friend had said to me, "How come you don't drink, nothing bad will happen if you do..."

What's in the near future for Khanisha Foster after A New Brain?

Two plays that I wrote are going up in different forms. One on the East Coast, the other for a workshop here on the West Coast. The first is based on my memoir, Stay: A Memoir of why we run. The second is a new play and can be seen in progress at Chance Theater. I'm also writing for TV and video games, and in the room at South Coast Rep to workshop a new play this coming month as an actor.

Thank you again, Khanisha! I look forward to checking out your New Brain.

For tickets to the live performances of A New Brain through June 24, 2023; click on the button below: