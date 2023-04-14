Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hairspray lands in Southern California, first at Segerstrom in Costa Mesa April 18th - April 30th, & then at the Dolby in Hollywood May 5th - May 21st

Apr. 14, 2023  

Interview: A Hair-Raising Addison Garner in HAIRSPRAY, Bootcamp & Little Happies

The new North American tour of Tony Award-winning Hairspray lands in Southern California, first at Segerstrom in Costa Mesa April 18th though April 30th, and then at the Dolby in Hollywood May 5th through May 21st. This cast, headed by Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) as Edna Turnblad and Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, is helmed by Hairspray's original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Playing the Turnblads' nemesis Velma Von Tussle is the delicious Addison Garner, whom I got a chance to pose some queries to.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Addison!

This national tour is not the first time you've played Velma Von Tussle. You're reprising Velma from your Royal Caribbean Cruise stint. Was it like riding a bike to pick up Velma's lines and mannerisms again?

In some ways, yes! However, the tour production is a bit different than the ship production, so there were things I had to learn/unlearn. But both versions have been fun!

If you were to submit Velma on a dating site, what qualities of hers would you list?

Interview: A Hair-Raising Addison Garner in HAIRSPRAY, Bootcamp & Little Happies If villain bad, then why hot. Baton twirling. Blunt. Fashionably forward. Puts her family first. Hardworking. Good at interior decorating (especially her office). Wonderfully wicked. 10/10 burper!

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

What's a flaw? I have none! Kidding! Velma is a tough cookie, but of her flaws, I would definitely omit the racist side of her. I always so badly want to say YES to Little Inez dancing on the show as well as joining in the integration dance during "You Can't Stop the Beat," but Velma doesn't come around until the very end of the show.

Have you previously worked with any of Hairspray's cast or creatives?

I was fortunate enough to work with Matt Lenz, Robbie Roby, Jerry Mitchell, and Jack O'Brien as well as other creatives last season when Hairspray first went out in 2021.

What productions of Hairspray had you seen before?

Interview: A Hair-Raising Addison Garner in HAIRSPRAY, Bootcamp & Little Happies My love for Hairspray first developed when I saw the original Jon Waters film when I was in the sixth grade! My obsession continued when I saw the new movie adaptation in 2007 and decided I wanted to be all things Michelle Pfeiffer. But I knew I wanted to be in the show when I saw the tour in 2009. Hairspray has always been super special to me!

This national tour began November 2020 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore. Have you been Velma all these shows? Or did you join the tour later?

I've always been Velma! I love her a lot and I hold her very near and dear to my heart.

Do you have full rehearsal in each city? Or just blocking run-throughs for each new theatre space?

We only have rehearsal when we need to block or put in a new cast member (which thankfully hasn't been too often!) We do, however, have weekly sound checks in each new venue.

What are the touring tips that you swear by?

Interview: A Hair-Raising Addison Garner in HAIRSPRAY, Bootcamp & Little Happies Coffee! Running. And a personal size air fryer.

Besides Hairspray, you did three other shows on cruise lines. What do you find the pros and cons of cruise ship work are?

I am very close to my family, and I found that ship life made it difficult to stay in contact with them. However, I feel very fortunate to have been able to travel the world and get paid to do so! I've seen so many beautiful places that I never even dreamed of seeing. I feel so lucky to have been able to travel so much.

You've taken 15 years of ballet and jazz. Was being a dancer what you wanted to be growing up?

Interview: A Hair-Raising Addison Garner in HAIRSPRAY, Bootcamp & Little Happies Yes! I always dreamed of being a prima ballerina. And while I love the theater, I will always have a special place in my heart for ballet.

When did you refocus to acting?

I was Annie in Annie in the fifth grade and fell in love with theater ever since! I was very fortunate to have a wonderful theater program in high school (special shout-out to my theater teacher, Revel Gholston) and then went onto study musical theater at the University of Mobile.

What do you remember of the moment you were crowned Miss University of Mobile?

My best friend bringing me a Panera baguette! And being surrounded by my friends and family. It was such an honor representing my university and being able to compete in the Miss Alabama program as well as promoting my platform, Music in Action - a music program for inner city schools!

Interview: A Hair-Raising Addison Garner in HAIRSPRAY, Bootcamp & Little Happies With your busy tour schedule, do you still find time for your cookie business Little Happies?

Not as much as I would like! I started my small business during the pandemic and while I would love to travel my cookie supplies, I can't fit an oven in my suitcase!

During COVID, you started a one-on-one Broadway Bootcamp for kids. Do you teach adults as well?

Yes! While I love my little babies, I have several young adults that I coach/teach while on the road. I learn by being on the other side of the table sometimes. I also still take my own voice/acting classes with Sharp Studios.

Thank you again, Addison! I look forward to meeting your Velma Von Tussle.

For Hairspray tickets at Segerstrom April 18th through April 30th; log onto www.scfta.org

For Hairspray tickets at the Dolby May 2nd through May 21st; click on the button below:




