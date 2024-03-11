Inland Valley Repertory Theatre to Present SCRIPTFEST Weekend Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Inland Valley Repertory Theatre will open its season with a new live theatre experience called Scriptfest-a weekend-long reading festival of four plays: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, A Doll's House Part 2, Dead Man's Cell Phone and Spike Heels. As a fan of plays or simply great storytelling, no one will want to miss IVRT's talented company of actors bringing these stories to life.

"Like listening to a radio play, this combination of expressive reading and imaginative acting creates an unforgettable experience," said Donna Marie Minano, Executive Director at IVRT. "ScriptFest is a first for IVRT! This theatrical adventure means one ticket is a pass to all four plays, plus refreshments, a silent auction and a special preshow at each performance by our musical guest, Michael Ryan."

ScriptFest-A Four Play Festival Over One Weekend

The weekend begins April 5 at 7:30 with a fresh and relevant stage adaptation of an iconic film. Directed by Kristi Papailler, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is set in 1967 when a progressive white couple's proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her Black fiancé home to meet them. (Due to adult language, this play is recommended for ages 15 and up.)

On Saturday, Papailler will also direct an afternoon show, A Doll's House Part 2. A continuation to Henrik Ibsen's 1879 play A Doll's House, this new story begins where the original story ended with a knock on the door - the same door that was slammed shut fifteen years earlier when Nora left her husband. (Mature themes, rated PG.)

That same evening, Scriptfest pass holders will enjoy Dead Man's Cell Phone, a wildly imaginative comedy by MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipient and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl and directed by Spencer Weitzel. (With strong language and mild adult themes, rated R.)

Scriptfest will conclude on Sunday afternoon with Spike Heels. This reimagined comedy of manners explores sexual harassment, misplaced amour, and the possibility of a four-sided love triangle. (This play is rated R for intense adult themes and strong language.)

Ticket Information

Tickets for "ScriptFest" at Taylor Hall in Claremont includes a preshow by guitarist Michael Ryan. Single tickets are $40 with a $4 processing fee. For more information, tickets can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Full-season memberships that include other special events, are also available.

Season Membership and Special Events

Memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now and start at $11/month and include one ticket to each IVRT event. Membership includes ScriptFest, 13 The Musical, Merrily We Roll Along, and An IVRT Holiday. Members save on tickets and get free ticket exchanges and priority seating all while supporting local theatre. Upgraded membership levels include complimentary seat area selection, welcome gifts, concierge service, plus tickets to special IVRT events, which may include the Lewis Family Playhouse, Walt Disney Concert Hall, San Bernardino Symphony, and Hollywood Bowl.

"We're proud of our continued commitment to IVRT's mission of creating quality live theatre for the community," said Minano.

Education and Outreach - "I Love Chorus" and "Camp IVRT"

In addition to our season, IVRT's outreach programs include a children's chorus "I Love Chorus" as well as educational programs in acting, singing and movement, including a summer musical theatre workshop for youth, "Camp IVRT." These programs are presented in collaboration with the Claremont Community School of Music and the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation. For more information call (909) 859-4878 or visit www.ivrt.org.