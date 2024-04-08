Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Presents CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL At The Lewis Family Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Claremont, CA- The award-winning Inland Valley Repertory Theatre (IVRT) in collaboration with Lewis Family Playhouse, takes audiences on a musical adventure with "Curious George: The Golden Meatball."

Join everyone's favorite mischievous monkey, Curious George and his friend, Man with the Yellow Hat, as they embark on a quest to win the Golden Meatball contest. Filled with catchy songs, colorful costumes, and plenty of monkey mayhem, this production is sure to leave audiences hungry for more.

"The theatre for young audience program at Lewis Family is a wonderful program that offers quality stories to children and gives many their first theater experience," said Director Frank Minano, "'Curious George' is a beloved character that has captivated children and adults in books, tv, movies and now on stage," he said.

"Curious George: The Golden Meatball" takes families on a culinary adventure.

All You-Can-Eat Meatball Day came just once a year. George had been waiting all month for that day, a day almost bigger than his birthday! On Meatball Day, George helped his friend, Chef Pisghetti, cook some delicious meatballs and serve them to the hungry crowd. But this year, the crowd had vanished! Something was keeping people away... something pretty big. And that something was Phinneas T. Lightspeed and his speedy Meatballs-o-Matic machine. In despair, Chef Pisghetti vows to cook no more. Determined to help his friend, George goes on a mission to enter the Chef's meatballs in the world-famous Golden Meatball Contest in Rome.

Austin Ledger plays Curious George, Patrick McMahon is Chef Pisghetti and Tylor Scott Jenkins is Man with the Yellow Hat. The cast also includes Marcel Almirantearena, DawnEllen Ferry, Sarah Fountain, Andrew Gaxiola, Hannah Lorayne Manuit, and Tiffany Berg McMahon.

Tickets and Dates:

Dates for "Curious George: The Golden Meatball" are May 11 and 18 at 2:00 p.m. All tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com. The Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre:

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre, popularly known as IVRT, culturally enriches the community by producing high-quality productions of classic and contemporary plays and musicals and by fostering the talents of artists of all ages. A critically acclaimed regional theatre company, garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT made its home at the Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont from 2008 until 2022. IVRT was founded as a nonprofit corporation in Rancho Cucamonga in 1990 by Frank and Donna Marie Minano, is governed by an 11-member board of trustees, and receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation, and the city of Claremont, as well as from corporate and individual donors. IVRT entertains, educates, and employs people in our community through great theatre art. More information may be found on IVRT's website at www.ivrt.org or by calling 1-909-859-4878.

About Lewis Family Playhouse:

The Cultural Center is home to three major elements: a second full-service Library for the City of Rancho Cucamonga; the 536-seat performing arts center: The Lewis Family Playhouse and Celebration Hall with approximately 4,500 sf of meeting and banquet space for all of life's celebrations.

This $33.8 million project was the design of award-winning architects WLC/Pitassi Architects, Inc. Construction of this incredible City project has been accomplished without the use of any City of Rancho Cucamonga's General Fund through a $7.8 million State Library Grant, $5.7 million partnership with Victoria Gardens regional town center Developer Forest City, private partnerships, Community Development Block Grant funds, and Redevelopment Agency Tax Allocation Bond Funds.