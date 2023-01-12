Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring a Dolly Parton Tribute Show & More

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre company has announced its 2023 season with a full season of musicals and the return of its beloved IVRT performers beginning in February.

"We are moving forward with hope and optimism. Many IVRT patrons shared with us that they missed musicals," said Donna Marie Minano, Executive Director at IVRT. "We are thrilled to open our season with an amazing and uplifting musical celebration and follow up with our popular IVRT Supper Club at Eddie's featuring live full performances and delicious cuisine."

About IVRT's 2023 Season

IVRT's 2023 season will open on February 26 at The Claremont Community School of Music with Love, Dolly, a Dolly Parton tribute show that delivers Dolly's music, wit and glamour starring Kim Eberhardt. Also, The IVRT Supper Club offers a unique and intimate experience at Eddie's Italian Eatery where IVRT is staging full performances of musicals. The season will feature Neil Simon's They're Playing Our Song, with music by Marvin Hamlisch. The musical will showcase the talents of John McMahon and Amanda Minano on March 11, 12, 14, and 15.

Also at Eddie's, expect a night of laughter and great music as the Plaids sing beloved pop hits of the 1950s including "Three Coins in a Fountain," Love is a Many Splendored Thing," Perfidia" Sixteen Tons," "Crazy 'bout ya Baby," and many more in Forever Plaid on June 24, 25, 27 and 28th.

In addition, IVRT will welcome Aaron Pyle, Steve Siegel, and Spencer Weitzel to the stage in Art, a comedy about three long-term friends whose friendship is tested because of their differing opinions about what constitutes "art." Art runs July 15 and 16 at The Claremont Community School of Music.

Season Membership and Special Events

Patrons can save on tickets and support local theatre with a $300 full-season membership, and it includes Love, Dolly, the IVRT Supper Club series, Art and two exclusive (member-only) shows Jerry's Girls on April 15 and 16 and Love, Linda on September 16 and 17. All six shows come with priority seating.

"We are so grateful for the support we've received from our community and are offering our new cabaret series with season membership," said Minano. "This series has the music of Jerry Herman in Jerry's Girls and then the classic music of Cole Porter with the one-woman show Love, Linda (The Story of Mrs. Cole Porter). Members will be able to sip wine and snack on gourmet charcuterie boards, all included with membership."

Individual Tickets

Tickets for Love, Dolly at The Claremont School of Music include a gala season opening reception. Single tickets are $70 with a $4 processing fee. IVRT Supper Club are performed at Eddie's Italian Eatery in Claremont. Single tickets are $70 with a $4 processing fee and include a three-course, pre-fixe dinner. Tickets for Art are $35 with a $4 processing fee and include a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception at the Claremont Community School of Music.

Tickets can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Full-season membership, with two special events, is also available.

Education and Outreach

"I Love Chorus" and "Camp IVRT"

In addition to our season, IVRT hosts "I Love Chorus" and educational programs in acting, singing and movement as well as outreach, including a summer musical theatre workshop for youth, "Camp IVRT." Programs are in collaboration with the Community School of Music and the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation. For more information call (909) 859-4878 or visit www.ivrt.org.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1990 by Claremont High School alum Frank Minano and his wife Donna Marie, IVRT is a critically acclaimed regional theatre company. Garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation, the Claremont Educational Foundation, the City of Claremont, and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, as well as from corporate and individual donors. More information may be found on the website at www.ivrt.org or by calling (909) 859-4878.