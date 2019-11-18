Impro Theatre Returns To The Broad Stage With JANE AUSTEN UNSCRIPTED

The Broad Stage presents the return of Impro Theatre with Jane Austen UnScripted at The Broad Stage on December 21 for two performances at 4:00pm and 8:00pm. Jane Austen wrote only six novels, but her wit and wisdom left readers pining for more. Impro Theatre's Ovation Award-recommended Jane Austen UnScripted gives audiences a chance to imagine the other books she might have written. The company starts with audience suggestions and deftly creates a world of love-struck girls, brooding noblemen and charming cads, and although hearts are sure to be broken, true love will win out in the end.



Dan O'Connor, Producing Artistic Director of Impro Theatre said, "We are thrilled that The Broad Stage is once again the holiday home for Impro Theatre. We're delighted to perform this romantic and spontaneous entertainment for audiences that, as Jane Austen would say, lend us their felicitous approbation!"



The Los Angeles Times said, "One of the funniest evenings in town...an amazing comedy troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes...Impro Theatre has evolved into a powerhouse improvisational company in full-length shows that are off-the-cuff and consistently hilarious. An indigenous Los Angeles treasure, the company should be seen - and reseen!"



LA Weekly said, "GO! Oh, what fun to see Impro Theatre create a two-act drama in the style of a Jane Austen novel...Aside from its breathtaking wit, the show reveals the codes of behavior that accrue into an acting style, and even a social style." Broadway World calls Jane Austen UnScripted, "Hysterical...90 minutes of unparalleled improv."



Impro Theatre received two 2016 Ovation Award nominations: "Best Presented Production" for Jane Austen UnScripted at The Broad Stage and "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for Michele Spears' performance in Sondheim UnScripted



Tickets starting at $39 are available at thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting at the box office at 1310 11thSt. Santa Monica CA 90401 beginning three hours prior to performance. Theatre at The Broad Stage is made possible in part by generous gifts from Bill & Laurie Benenson and Susan Stockel.



There will be American Sign Language interpretation at the 4:00 PM performance of Impro Theatre's Jane Austen UnScripted. Please click here to purchase seats close to the interpreter.



In addition to Jane Austen UnScripted, Impro Theatre will also be presenting WinterFest, January 6 - 12. WinterFest is Impro Theatre's annual festival celebrating narrative improvisation in Los Angeles and the larger international improv community. This festival is a melting pot of cutting-edge improv groups, individuals and companies under one roof spreading the joy of Improvisational Storytelling. Visit Impro Theatre's website for more information.







