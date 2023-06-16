Imarhan Tuareg Desert Rock to Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles This Summer

This group seamlessly combines influences as diverse as Algerian Rai music, American jazz, Burkinabé funk, and global pop.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and Desert Daze will present Imarhan Tuareg Desert Rock on July 28, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Imarhan is a desert rock quintet formed in 2006, in Tamanrasset, Algeria. This group seamlessly combines influences as diverse as Algerian Rai music, American jazz, Burkinabé funk, and global pop.

Tuareg music has always encompassed elements of the numerous cultures located along their historic trading routes while retaining their own unique pentatonic scales and polyrhythmic patterns. Imarhan's songs are thoroughly contemporary, bridging the past and future.

Imarhan's musical world has always been expansive, based in the traditional sounds of the Tuareg people but fiercely individualistic and embracing of the many styles they encounter. On Aboogi they emerge as a truly global group, united with their collaborators in a spirit of resistance and social change.

Imarhan Tuareg Desert Rock are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057



