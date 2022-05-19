IT'S IN OUR BONES Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

This June, the Hollywood Fringe Festival will feature the World premiere of IT'S IN OUR BONES by neurodivergent writer/director Nicholas Buda. This three-person drama explores twisted family dynamics inspired by Buda's own family background, with a mysterious supernatural element. The play will run for four performances at the Asylum at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Olive and Amber are sisters who are ten years apart in age and lifetimes apart in personal experience. Manic and uncontrollable Olive has been living at the family cabin trying to perfect the ultimate suicide note. She also has come to believe the supernatural family folklore. She's interrupted by her younger, controlling sister Amber bringing news from the outside. They clash and Olive runs off into the woods in search of her lost family when a drifter appears claiming he knows the supernatural family secrets. Ultimately, the play covers themes of loss, mental illness, family and reconnection.

Buda, the writer and director, has dyslexia and visual processing differences that made it difficult to read for most of his life. He worked hard to acquire the ability to read and write, and through writing, Buda found a way to share his voice. He hopes to be an inspiration for other people who do not think they have the skills to write because of learning disabilities and neurodivergence.

Buda likes to say, "this play is an ode to my dysfunctional family."

WHERE:

Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN:

Sunday June 5 2022, 2:00 PM

Friday June 10 2022, 9:30 PM

Saturday June 18 2022, 3:30 PM

Saturday June 25 2022, 8:00 PM

Tickets: $12.00 http://hff22.co/7454