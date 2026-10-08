IT'S FUNNY NOW Will Present Five Moth Champions at Hermosa Beach Playhouse

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RimoVision Group, a nonprofit theatre company, will present 'It's Funny NOW,' an evening of true stories and stand-up from five Moth champions, on Saturday, October 24 at the Hermosa Beach Playhouse, 710 Pier Ave. The show marks the company's 18th Comedy Night and its largest yet, moving temporarily from a 35-seat black box to the 500-seat Playhouse.

Hermosa Beach local and four-time Moth GrandSLAM champion Frank Traynor headlines. Carlos Kotkin, a fourteen-time Moth StorySLAM winner and host of The Moth in Los Angeles, hosts. Moth GrandSLAM champions Vicki Juditz, Julia Lechner and Kelly Spillman round out the bill.

The series has previously run in the 35-seat Second Story Theatre at the Hermosa Beach Community Center; this edition fills a 500-seat house. Comedy Nights are fundraisers that support RimoVision's original comedies (stageplays) and its comedy classes run in partnership with the City of Hermosa Beach.

'Eighteen shows ago we were thrilled to fill 35 seats,' said Ray Hanna, who leads RimoVision Group. 'Putting five Moth champions on the Playhouse stage is a thank-you to the Hermosa Beach audience that got us here. Every ticket keeps original, homegrown comedy alive in the South Bay.'

'It has been a wish of mine to perform at the Hermosa Beach playhouse,' said headliner Frank Traynor.

The Lineup

Frank Traynor (headliner) — Four-time Moth GrandSLAM champion, RISK! storyteller and Hermosa Beach local.

Carlos Kotkin (host) — Fourteen-time Moth StorySLAM winner and host of The Moth in Los Angeles.

Vicki Juditz — Moth GrandSLAM champion heard on The Moth Radio Hour and KCRW's UnFictional; appeared on Everybody Loves Raymond.

Julia Lechner — Moth GrandSLAM champion featured on PBS's Stories from the Stage, Netflix Is a Joke Fest and RISK!

Kelly Spillman — Moth GrandSLAM champion, headliner at The Ice House, Hollywood Improv and The Comedy Store, and creator of the touring solo show I Blame Florida.

Event Details

What: 'It's Funny NOW' — RimoVision Comedy Night #18

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 · Doors 7:35 PM · Show 8 PM

Where: Hermosa Beach Playhouse, 710 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA

Tickets: $20-$35 at rimovisiongroup.org/comedynights

Seating: First three rows, first come, first served

About RimoVision Group

RimoVision Group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit independent theatre company based in Hermosa Beach, California. It produces original comedies and dark comedies — nothing borrowed, nothing safe — mainly at Second Story Theatre in the Hermosa Beach Community Center. In partnership with the City of Hermosa Beach, RimoVision also runs comedy classes, and its Comedy Nights series raises funds for new original work. Learn more at rimovisiongroup.org.

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