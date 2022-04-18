Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IAMA Presents Pre-Edinburgh Festival Sneak Peek of I HATE NEW YORK and HOT DOGS AND TEARS

IAMA Theatre Company presents a sneak-peek engagement of two solo plays, each written and performed by members of the IAMA ensemble.

Apr. 18, 2022  
IAMA Theatre Company presents a sneak-peek engagement of two solo plays, each written and performed by members of the IAMA ensemble, before they head out to the 2022 Edinburgh Theatre Festival.

Drew Droege directs I Hate New York, a "gaytastic" comedy written and performed by quick-witted and self-confessed rage-aholic Tom Detrinis. Deanna Cheng directs Hot Dogs and Tears, a darkly hilarious, autobiographical snapshot of the American South, written and performed by reformed redneck and stand up comedian Melissa Stephens.

Running May 5 - 8 at Actors Company LA, 916 N Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. Proof of vaccination is required for admission. Masks, covering both mouth and nose, must be worn throughout the performance.

Learn more at www.iamatheatre.com.



