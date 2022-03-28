Hussian College to Present WE ARE FEST at the El Portal Theatre

Hussian College is set to launch We Are Fest, a nine-day festival presenting the work and productions of its undergraduate Film, Acting, Commercial Dance, and Musical Theatre students. The event highlights student produced work that was pitched on campus at Los Angeles Center Studio and produced throughout the school year.

Opening night celebrations take place on Friday, April 22 at 7PM. The Los Angeles community is invited to dozens of original performances and fresh takes on classic tales. From a gender-blind casting of Macbeth, to a Spring Dance Concert choreographed by HCLA seniors, to Hollywood Insider discussion panels on topics like Race & Journey, the event is designed to be an edifying academic journey with a focus on the entertainment industry.

The festival runs April 22nd-April 30th at the El Portal Theatre in the North Hollywood Arts District.

We Are Fest is pay what you can (minimum $1 + processing fees).

HCLA is proud to partner with HUMANITIX a non-profit ticketing service that donates all ticket service fee profits to charity.

For a full schedule visit the HCLA Box Office: https://la.hussiancollege.edu/campus- life/box-office/

High school classrooms are invited to free educational screenings, presentations and talk backs. For more information email wearefest@hussiancollege.edu