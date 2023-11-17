Holocaust Museum LA Hosts Screening of Acclaimed Short Film THE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP

A conversation with director Mickey Rapkin will follow the film.
POPULAR
Holocaust Museum LA, in partnership with Reboot, presents a screening of the short film "The Anne Frank Gift Shop," Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the museum. A conversation with director Mickey Rapkin will follow the film.
In his directorial debut, Rapkin (author of "Pitch Perfect," the book that inspired a film franchise) has created a dark comedy about antisemitism that also packs a vital and timely message. When a high-end design firm presents its plans to reimagine the gift shop at the Anne Frank House, the company's overt appeal to Generation Z sparks a debate about collective trauma, the Holocaust and tote bags.
For more information, visit https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/short-film-the-anne-frank-gift-shop.
Videos
|Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green
The Fountain Theatre (11/09-12/16)
|Girl From the North Country
Pantages Theatre (5/14-6/02)
|Binge Free Festival
Santa Monica Playhouse (10/15-11/19)
|Too $hort
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (11/18-11/18)
|Holidays with Jennifer Holliday
Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza (12/02-12/03)
|Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly
Smothers Theatre (3/05-3/05)
|SHE
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (10/20-11/20)
|Beachcomber
The MAIN (11/10-11/26)
|A Christmas Carol
The Pico (12/08-12/23)
|The Wiz
Pantages Theatre (2/13-3/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You