Holocaust Museum LA Hosts Screening of Acclaimed Short Film THE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP

Holocaust Museum LA, in partnership with Reboot, presents a screening of the short film "The Anne Frank Gift Shop," Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the museum. A conversation with director Mickey Rapkin will follow the film.

In his directorial debut, Rapkin (author of "Pitch Perfect," the book that inspired a film franchise) has created a dark comedy about antisemitism that also packs a vital and timely message. When a high-end design firm presents its plans to reimagine the gift shop at the Anne Frank House, the company's overt appeal to Generation Z sparks a debate about collective trauma, the Holocaust and tote bags.

For more information, visit https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/short-film-the-anne-frank-gift-shop.