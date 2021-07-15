Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hollywood Frings Presents the World Premiere Of HAPPILY EVER AFTER (ONE WOMAN'S JOURNEY TO FIND A TRUE LOVE)

Jordan's multi-media storytelling show is an innovative blend of storytelling and stand-up dramedy will have its world premiere this August at The Renberg Theater.

Jul. 15, 2021  

Written & performed by actor & solo artist Diana Elizabeth Jordan and directed by Paul Kampf, the show follows Jordan's hilarious, heartbreaking & hopeful journey to find her "prince charming" and live happily ever after, just like the princesses she used to read about when she was a little girl.

A journey Diana found challenging at times after all she didn't have a fairy godmother or a magic talking mirror to give her advice. Jordan also feared that her disability (cerebral palsy which mildly affects her speech and gait) might make her less lovable until the day she discovered a true love was closer to her than she ever realized.

Jordan - a 2021 Hollywood Fringe Diversity Scholarship Recipient- is producing Happily Ever After through her company Dreaming Big On A Swing Entertainment in collaboration with Women of Color Unite. The performances are followed by a talkback with Jordan and a guest interviewer TBA.

For ticket information visit https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6896.


