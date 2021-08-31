​​Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards Announce Encore Shows

The Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards, produced by Combined Artform, announces the Encore shows (the best of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021) running in August and September at the various venues throughout Hollywood and also streaming online. All tickets to the shows can be purchased at the Hollywood Fringe site www.hollywoodfringe.org.

The Winners of the Hollywood Encore Producers' Award (ENCORES) represent the best of the shows presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The shows are selected by participating venues based on artistic merit, commercial potential and developmental possibilities. These shows have received a valuable extension giving them the opportunity for additional audience, press, awards and opportunities for longer runs at these venues or other venues throughout the city and now beyond.

This year, in honor of the unique Hybrid nature of this year's Hollywood Fringe and with their support, the Hollywood Encore Producers' Awards is presenting shows who live-streamed during the HFF21 or were unable to schedule an in-person show. We are very excited about this inaugural year of shows and the future of hybrid theatre.