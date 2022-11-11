Highways Performance Space to Hold World AIDS Day Event WE SCREAM YOUR NAME Next Month

After building a virtual programming presence (e.g., Film Maudit 2.0) to navigate the devastation of COVID's quarantine and live venue restrictions, Santa Monica-based Highways Performance Space re-opens its doors to the public with a free live event on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from Noon to 10 pm.



As a space founded by a strong contingency of LGBTQ+ artists/performers, community activists, members, and allies, it is a meaningful re-opening in recognition of World AIDS Day, featuring a day of remembrance, blessings, community, special guest performer Michael Kearns. The event is entitled, We Scream Your Name, as a reference to a diary entrance, "Scream my name" by artist Kosta Pappas, who died in 1989 at age 35 due to AIDS complications.

Through this event, Highways is honored to provide an opportunity for you to remember your family, friends, and colleagues who have died of AIDS. Feel free to inhabit Highways by stepping into the performance space and take the time to contemplate and revere in silence or raise your voice to shout, sing or scream their name(s).



Feel free to act out with your friends or on your own. Share a performance, read a passage, or share a healing ritual anytime between Noon and 10 pm. Highways also invites you to help re-ink the current and faded names on Highways' AIDS Memorial Floor (installed in June 1989 by Chuck Stallard and ACT UP L.A.) of those lost to AIDS or to add those names you'd like to include.

At 1 pm, special guest performer, acclaimed award-winning artist and activist Michael Kearns will share excerpts from his legendary work Intimacies, which he presented at Highways in 1989. His reading will be live-streamed on Highways' Facebook page @highwaysperformance, for those unable to attend.



In addition, performance artist and Highways alum Marcus Kuiland-Nazario will be refreshing the names on the ACT UP L.A. floor installation from 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm, with a 5:30 Instagram Live (@marcuskuilandnazario), where you can contribute names virtually to be added to the floor memorial.



The iconic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will offer blessings at 7:30 pm, with the doors remaining open until 10 pm. Free parking is available on 18th Street or on the premises' lot. Highways is also accessible via public transit, including Metro Expo Line @ the 17th Street/SMC stop.