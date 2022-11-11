Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Highways Performance Space to Hold World AIDS Day Event WE SCREAM YOUR NAME Next Month

The event is on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Nov. 11, 2022  
Highways Performance Space to Hold World AIDS Day Event WE SCREAM YOUR NAME Next Month

After building a virtual programming presence (e.g., Film Maudit 2.0) to navigate the devastation of COVID's quarantine and live venue restrictions, Santa Monica-based Highways Performance Space re-opens its doors to the public with a free live event on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from Noon to 10 pm.

As a space founded by a strong contingency of LGBTQ+ artists/performers, community activists, members, and allies, it is a meaningful re-opening in recognition of World AIDS Day, featuring a day of remembrance, blessings, community, special guest performer Michael Kearns. The event is entitled, We Scream Your Name, as a reference to a diary entrance, "Scream my name" by artist Kosta Pappas, who died in 1989 at age 35 due to AIDS complications.

Through this event, Highways is honored to provide an opportunity for you to remember your family, friends, and colleagues who have died of AIDS. Feel free to inhabit Highways by stepping into the performance space and take the time to contemplate and revere in silence or raise your voice to shout, sing or scream their name(s).

Feel free to act out with your friends or on your own. Share a performance, read a passage, or share a healing ritual anytime between Noon and 10 pm. Highways also invites you to help re-ink the current and faded names on Highways' AIDS Memorial Floor (installed in June 1989 by Chuck Stallard and ACT UP L.A.) of those lost to AIDS or to add those names you'd like to include.

At 1 pm, special guest performer, acclaimed award-winning artist and activist Michael Kearns will share excerpts from his legendary work Intimacies, which he presented at Highways in 1989. His reading will be live-streamed on Highways' Facebook page @highwaysperformance, for those unable to attend.

In addition, performance artist and Highways alum Marcus Kuiland-Nazario will be refreshing the names on the ACT UP L.A. floor installation from 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm, with a 5:30 Instagram Live (@marcuskuilandnazario), where you can contribute names virtually to be added to the floor memorial.

The iconic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will offer blessings at 7:30 pm, with the doors remaining open until 10 pm. Free parking is available on 18th Street or on the premises' lot. Highways is also accessible via public transit, including Metro Expo Line @ the 17th Street/SMC stop.




Single Tickets Available for Two Shows at the Terrace Theater Photo
Single Tickets Available for Two Shows at the Terrace Theater
 The American Theatre Guild has announced single tickets to two engagements at the Terrace Theater beginning in January 2023. Single tickets to THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY and STOMP will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.
Staged Reading of LIFE ON EARTH by Keliher Walsh to Take Place at Pico Playhouse This Mont Photo
Staged Reading of LIFE ON EARTH by Keliher Walsh to Take Place at Pico Playhouse This Month
Pico Playhouse will present a staged reading of the world premiere play Life on Earth by Keliher Walsh on Friday, November 18, at 8pm.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SMILE at IAMA Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SMILE at IAMA Theatre Company
See photos of the world premiere of Smile, a new play developed at IAMA Theatre Company by playwright Melissa Jane Osborne and director Michelle Bossy.
Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre Photo
Photos: Michael Childers Presents NEW YORK, NEW YORK at the MCCallum Theatre
See photos from Michael Childers' New York, New York at the MCCallum Theatre. The performance was one night only!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SMILE at IAMA Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of SMILE at IAMA Theatre Company
November 11, 2022

See photos of the world premiere of Smile, a new play developed at IAMA Theatre Company by playwright Melissa Jane Osborne and director Michelle Bossy.
Pageant Of The Masters Announces 90th Anniversary 2023 Theme- Art Colony: In The Company Of ArtistsPageant Of The Masters Announces 90th Anniversary 2023 Theme- Art Colony: In The Company Of Artists
November 11, 2022

Pageant of the Masters, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach's world-famous theatrical celebration of art through the magic of tableaux vivants (living pictures), is pleased to announce its 2023 theme is: “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists.”
Laguna Playhouse & Lythgoe Family Panto Announce Full Casting For THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ - A HOLIDAY PANTOLaguna Playhouse & Lythgoe Family Panto Announce Full Casting For THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ - A HOLIDAY PANTO
November 11, 2022

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto has announced the full casting for its upcoming production of THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Mason Trueblood, musical direction by Andy Street and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe. 
Mississippi Museum Of Art And Baltimore Museum Of Art Announce National Tour Of A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTIONMississippi Museum Of Art And Baltimore Museum Of Art Announce National Tour Of A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION
November 10, 2022

The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) and Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA), co-organizers of A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration, announced the groundbreaking exhibition will travel to three additional venues on a five-city U.S. tour.
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's This MonthJIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's This Month
November 10, 2022

Jim Caruso's Cast Party will return to the West Coast for two nights, Wednesday and Thursday, November 16 and 17 at 7pm. The 'extreme open mic' will take place at Feinstein's at Vitello's, located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City.