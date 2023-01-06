Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Opens February 17 At The Sherry Theatre

How I Learned To Drive from playwright Paula Vogel has created in her one of the richest and most appealing female protagonists in contemporary literature.

Jan. 06, 2023  

How I Learned to Drive, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Paula Vogel, directed by Steve Jarrard. and presented by Collaborative Artists Ensemble will play at Sherry Theater, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601, February 17- March 19, 2023.

How I Learned To Drive is the story of Li'l Bit, and playwright Paula Vogel has created in her one of the richest and most appealing female protagonists in contemporary literature. The play focuses on her progress between the ages of 11 and 18. Her intellectual and physical development are both accelerated and she is on her way to becoming a young woman of considerable potential. Lacking a father at home, her uncle Peck steps in to counsel her and teach her things, like how to drive (hence the title). They are both in their way somewhat troubled individuals, and they find some comfort in each other's company. Can they become close without crossing a line?

As per the original production notes, some casting is done without literal regard for the characters' ages.

Steve Jarrard helms a cast that includes Kathy Bell Denton, Sophia Gonzales, John Ogden, Sage Porter, Jael Saran, Meg Wallace and Mark McClain Wilson.

Jarrard is a director-in-residence at Collaborative Artists Ensemble. His previous credits include The Food Chain, Lucia Mad, To Carry the Child, The Square Root of Wonderful, A Strange Disappearance of Bees, Long Way Down, Anatomy of a Hug, and more.

Paula Vogel is the playwright. She won the Pulitzer Prize for this play. Her other works include Indecent, Hot ' Throbbing, Don Juan Comes Home from Iraq, The Long Christmas Ride Home, Civil War Christmas, The Mineola Twins and much more. The recipient of a Doctorate at Cornell, she is a Professor at Yale School of Drama.

How I Learned to Drive explores the complex relationship of a younger woman and an older man. This memory play weaves humor and pathos. We go on the drive with Li'l Bit as she attempts to reconcile the past with the present.

This is the first post-pandemic production of Collaborative Artists Ensemble. Founded in 2009, the current show marks the start of its fourteenth season. For more information about the company, visit www.collaborativeartistsensemble.com




