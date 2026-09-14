HAMLET to Open at Thinking Cap Theatre in Hollywood

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Thinking Cap Theatre will present a contemporary reimagining of William Shakespeare's Hamlet this fall, running November 7-21 at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center in Hollywood, Florida.

The production will place grief and its effects on individuals and communities at the center of Shakespeare's tragedy. Drawing inspiration from drama therapy and bereavement group therapy, the staging will explore the characters' experiences with loss, memory, perception and the search for justice and meaning.

“There is nothing either good or bad but thinking makes it so,” Shakespeare's Hamlet observes in the play, a line the company is using as a point of departure for its examination of how grief can alter the way people perceive themselves and the world around them.

“Within a five-year span, from 1596-1601, Shakespeare lost his 11-year-old son, Hamnet, and his father, John. He wrote Hamlet sometime between 1599-1601. These events help us appreciate that much more why this play is such a powerful examination of loss,” said Nicole Stodard, Ph.D., founding Artistic Director of Thinking Cap Theatre.

“Our staging invites audiences to look at Shakespeare's tragedy through a contemporary lens and explore the ways that people process loss and trauma and appreciate how drama can function as a communal ritual and tool for healing,” Stodard continued. “We're creating a theater experience that is heartfelt, intimate, and deeply cathartic.”

The approximately two-hour production, including an intermission, will open Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m., followed by an opening night reception. Performances continue through November 21, including matinee and evening performances. Tickets are $45 plus fees, with the November 11 and 18 “Wacky Wednesday” performances offering $37.50 tickets plus fees and complimentary pizza.

Student Matinees

Thinking Cap Theatre will also offer student matinees on November 5 and November 19 at 10 a.m. Student tickets are $5 plus fees, while groups of 10 or more receive a 10% discount. The performances are intended to give students an opportunity to engage with the play's themes of grief, loss and emotional well-being.

Thinking Cap Theatre is the resident professional theater company at the Hollywood Art and Culture Center. The production is supported by The Our Fund Foundation and the Warten Foundation.

Hamlet will be presented at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe Street in Hollywood, Florida.

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