Groundlings Present New Virtual Shows This Week!

Special guests Drew Droege joins The Crazy Uncle Joe Show this week.

Wednesday, August 26

7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PST

"The Crazy Uncle Joe Show" with guest Drew Droege

Groundlings alumni Drew Droege (Bob's Burgers) joins this week's online edition of "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show". One of the most popular shows at The Groundlings Theatre, "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show" is a long-form improv show that begins with audience suggestions that are then woven into stories together, with the Groundlings traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations.

Thursday, August 27

7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PST

"Cookin' With GAS" with guest Nyima Funk, directed by Lisa Schurga

Actress and comedian Nyima Funk (Key & Peele) joins the cast of "Cookin' with Gas" the critically acclaimed short-form improv show, directed by Lisa Schurga (Dead to Me). Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. The class will be conducted via Zoom.

Tickets for The Crazy Uncle Joe Show ($8.00) https://www.groundlings.com/shows/the-crazy-uncle-joe-show-online

Tickets for Cookin' with GAS ($12.00)

https://www.groundlings.com/shows/cookin-with-gas-online

The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Phil LaMarr, Jennifer Coolidge, BEN FALCONE, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Taran Killam, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as Saturday Night Live (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman), The Righteous Gemstones (Edi Patterson & Tony Cavalero), Community (Jim Rash), Man with a Plan (Matt Cook), A.P. Bio (Lyric Lewis), Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Andrew Leeds), Insecure (Leonard Robinson), Veep (Emily Pendergast), Good Girls (Julian Gant), and much more.

