Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival Returns For A Summer Of Shipwrecks!

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC) returns to the Old Zoo at Griffith Park for the 2019 season of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival with two plays by William Shakespeare performed in repertory: Twelfth Night directed by David Melville and Pericles directed by Melissa Chalsma. ISC is thrilled to return to the Old Zoo for the 16th season of presenting free Shakespeare in Los Angeles Parks! The Old Zoo is located in Griffith Park near the intersection of Crystal Springs Drive and Griffith Park Drive.

Artistic Director Melissa Chalsma comments, "Twelfth Night and Pericles play to the strengths of ISC and our artists. Twelfth Night is a sophisticated word play that requires a lot of attention to language and skill. Our production will have lots of music as we've become known for incorporating live music - it adds a wonderful dimension to the production as well as the experience of live theater under the stars. Pericles is about harnessing the audience's imagination to create an epic story on a bare stage. With both productions, look for the play to take place not just onstage but throughout the audience area!"

Managing Director David Melville adds, "ISC has always been about erasing the barriers between the audience and the artists on stage. With last year's expanded slate of participatory events celebrating our 15th Anniversary Season, there was such a sense of delight generated by audience members coming in costume or sharing in a picnic potluck, that we all experienced the Festival in a more joyous, inclusive, cooperative way. We are back this year with opportunities to engage with the plays in a personal way, including costume nights at Twelfth Night (Dandy Night and Twin Night), and Pirate Night at Pericles! The Festival is the place to celebrate summer in an uniquely Los Angeles environment with picnics and great theater."

In addition to the performances, ISC will again present an expansive offering of events. Players in the Park/Teatristas en el parque (PIP) family education workshops on select evenings. These workshops are an interactive, energetic way for families to learn about the evening's performance and to be more engaged in the overall live theater experience. Civic Engagement Nights include voter registration, and free postcards and stamps to write your elected officials. The Salon Series are discussions led by experts in the field. And Festival Arts Partners are local performing artists presenting pre-show performances (including the returning Invertigo Dance Theatre). Additional community nights (like Pirate Night at Pericles) will be presented throughout the summer.

Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival will begin June 29 with Twelfth Night, followed by Pericles beginning July 27, then both productions will play in repertory through September 1. All performances are free! The festival is located in The Old Zoo at Griffith Park (near 4730 Crystal Spring Dr.) GPS Coordinates of the parking area: 34*8.034'N, 118* 17.100'W Visit www.iscla.org or call (818) 710-6306 for directions and information.





